Download Call Of Duty Warzone on PC for Free

Call Of Duty Warzone is a royal 2020 battle game that will be released on March 10, 2020 on different platforms like PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will be part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its multiplayer game. This game basically has two features: first Plunder and Battle Royale. Warzone presents a new game called “Cash” which is used in “Buy Stations”.



Game Of Callz Duty Warzone



The Call Od Duty war zone following the “Blackout” mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It reduces the gadgets that can be equipped in a new game called Cash. it supports up to 150 players with the typical 100 players in a battle royale. In battle royale mode is similar to the other party and the player completely reduces the card to the last player. The progression is eliminated and playable to force players into spaces.

The war zone is not playable with green gas and it reduces health and kills the player and does not return and introduces respawn vehicles. This has a currency mechanism. The player is allowed to open his unlimited air. The launch of the game supports three players with the different hours of game update with the new BR Quads and it supports teams of 4 players.

The Battle Royale does not necessarily translate players into other titles in respawn mechanics and players can be transported to “Gulag” and they engage in combat with other players should be received by Gulag mechanics. Players start with X16 pistols with components found in the loading and map search of ground objects as well as boxes in different locations.

System requirements for Call Of Duty Warzone (minimum)

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit) minimum

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Processor: Intel Core i3

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

Sound card: YES

Free disk space: 90 GB

