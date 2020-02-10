Download audio books for free from these websites

Audiobooks bring together the best of both worlds: the joys of a good story and the convenience of simple listening. They are also often a great way to pass the time, whether you’re preparing your favorite dish or taking a long drive. Unfortunately, shining books in your ears can be more expensive than you might expect.

Fortunately, the Internet now offers an abundance of audiobooks if you don’t mind foregoing top-notch narratives and mostly confining yourself to classics. Here is a selection of the best websites where you can get audio books for free. You can also find mobile apps that offer the same service.

Open culture

Open Culture is one of the better gateway websites for educational and cultural media. The website collects content from the Internet to present an admirable audiobook collection – mostly classics – that you can stream or download. Different audio formats are also supported.

The website organizes audio books by genre (fiction and literature, non-fiction and poetry) and is listed alphabetically by the author’s last name.

Lit2Go

Lit2Go offers one of the best sources for free audio books. The website operated by Florida’s Educational Technology Clearinghouse contains a comprehensive collection of short stories and poems to download. The site delivers most audio books as individual MP3 files or as short, segmented passages of certain chapters.

The home page search option is a nice touch, as is the black-and-white artwork that accompanies each title and book collection. You can search by author, title, genre, collection and reading level (grades K through 12).

Our personal favorites? Protofeminist literature or autumn in verse. After all, nothing inspires classical poetry as much as the changing seasons.

Scribl

Formerly known as Podiobooks, Scribl shows some of the best audiobooks on the internet. Many of them are new releases. The site distributes serialized audiobooks via RSS. Simply click on any audiobook link to start streaming or downloading the story.

Although the collection is rather limited, you can browse by author, genre, price status, release date, and title. You can also donate directly to your favorite author on the website if you tend to. It doesn’t matter whether the author’s book is selected under “hard-boiled” or “urban fantasy”.

Loyal books

Loyal Books is a family-friendly website aimed at classic literature lovers. The site offers a nice collection of public domain novels and short stories in several languages. They are available in MP3 and MP4 formats, as podcasts and as RSS feeds. You can also stream book chapters.

The site lists titles by genre, language and popularity. You can search for specific books using the built-in Google search bar at the top. In addition, most books offer reviews and reviews from listeners, so you have a slightly better idea of ​​what to expect before you click Play.

Storynory

There’s hardly enough time for bedtime stories – no matter how great you are as a parent. Fortunately, Storynory offers a solution for those who find it difficult to read to their children. It offers a collection of original and classic fairy tales as well as short novels that are specially tailored for children.

The website currently offers several hundred audiobooks, a number that is growing steadily as Storynory regularly publishes at least one new story per week. Storynory also promotes some of the most exuberant narrators.

Since an HTML 5 player is used for playback for every story, you can use almost any smartphone, tablet or browser. The occasional fairy tale competitions encourage your children’s listening and creativity.

overdrive

OverDrive does not offer audio books directly. Instead, it is a delivery platform for your local library or school. This means that while content is essentially free to use, digital media, like any physical book or rented disc, is time-limited. This also means that you need a valid library card or a valid school card to access this content.

The digital content available depends on the institution or country. For example, the North Carolina Digital Library currently offers 131 audiobooks out of 1,000 that you can currently borrow, including The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins and Revival by Stephen King. You can put the remaining titles on hold until they are ready to borrow.

Once you’ve linked OverDrive to your library or school, there are several ways to access the content. The website’s Libby app for mobile devices targets public libraries, while Sora provides audio books for students. A Windows 10 app is also available, while modern Chromebooks use the Android app. Mac owners must use a browser by default.

