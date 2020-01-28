Dowagiac police arrest two suspects after a man was shot on Louise Avenue

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – A man is dead after a burglary that resulted in a shootout, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

The officers were sent to a house on 700-block Louise Avenue on Monday at 1:40 a.m. after they received a text message informing them that a man had been fatally shot at the house.

The police found a deceased 40-year-old male victim from Dowagiac at the crime scene with a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, the police found that two suspects had entered the house with the intention of robbing the people inside.

The victim was then shot by the suspects, the police said.

Three other people were in the house at the time of the incident. They were tied up by the suspects while the suspects searched the house for items to take with them.

The three people who were tied up finally released themselves before the police arrived.

The police believe that the incident was no accident and that the suspects targeted the house.

Officials identified a 38-year-old man from White Pigeon and a 41-year-old man from Kalamazoo as suspects. Both were detained.

The man with the white pigeon previously lived on Louise Avenue, the police said.

Both suspects are being held in Cass County Prison and their names are held pending indictment.