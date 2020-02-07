Douglas Hodge Sentenced to 9 Months in Prison for University Admission Scandal: NPR

Douglas Hodge, who was shown before the federal court in Boston last October, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

A federal judge in Boston has issued the toughest punishment for the massive college admissions scandal. Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of global investment giant PIMCO, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

District judge Nathaniel Gorton sentenced the 61-year-old Hodge to two years’ release and 500 hours of community service. He also has to pay a fine of $ 750,000.

The verdict is much less than the 24 months the prosecution has been looking for Hodge. But it is also much longer than previous judgments by others involved in the scandal. For example, actress Felicity Huffman was released after 14 days in prison for 14 days. And former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer faced no prison term – he was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to The Associated Press, 15 people pleaded guilty and have been convicted to date.

In March of last year, the Department of Justice charged 50 people for their alleged role in the fraud allegedly defrauding standardized tests or falsifying athletic performance to increase the chances of children of wealthy parents being admitted to elite colleges.

In some cases, including Hodge’s, parents bribed trainers at elite universities to designate their children as athlete recruits. According to prosecutors, he paid $ 850,000 to secure the admission of his four children – two at the University of Southern California and two at Georgetown University.

In October, Hodge pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to defraud email and honest service email fraud.

“I have the deepest remorse for my deeds in my heart,” he said in a letter to the judge last month. “I know that I wrongly and ultimately illegally put the balance in favor of my children over others, over the hopes and dreams of other parents who had the same expectations for their children as I had for mine.”

“I am responsible for my actions and willing to accept the consequences of my wrongdoing,” he said.

His lawyers added that Hodge plans to “double its efforts to create educational opportunities for underserved children.” They asked the court to “impose a just punishment that is sufficient but not greater than necessary.”

Prosecutors told the court that they considered Hodge the “most guilty” of the accused parents. They described him as a replay player “who kept dealing with the conspiracy over the years”.

According to prosecutors, Hodge paid a Georgetown tennis coach for the first time in 2008 to fraudulently recruit his daughter, making it easier for her to access the elite university. As part of the scheme, Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the scam scheme, invented the girl’s tennis success. For example, the lawsuit alleged that she had built a tennis court in a Cambodian jungle.

Prosecutors say Hodge committed the same type of fraud two years later to secure his son’s admission to Georgetown.

In 2013, his younger daughter was admitted to the USC requesting that she be “co-captain of a Japanese national soccer team”. The next year, he agreed to pay bribes to admit his son to the USC as a soccer recruit.

Prosecutors said he also tried to bribe a fifth child at Loyola Marymount University, but was unsuccessful.