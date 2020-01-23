Doueihi misses Rabbitoh's camp to clear his head and the future

Training camps are more important than ever for NRL clubs in terms of team camaraderie.

But Doueihi wanted to take the time to clear his head and hopefully his future, and the southern states were more than happy to accommodate him.

Despite the southern states’ interest in landing Jai Arrow from the Gold Coast a year earlier, the club has announced that they are not under pressure to take Doueihi further.

It was less than two weeks ago that Doueihi was preparing to wear the # 1 jersey after being told that he would be in the # 6 jersey before Cody Walker signed again.

Souths and the Tigers are stuck on Doueihi, and the Tigers want Souths to pay their fair share for the utility’s current contract. However, the Tigers are committed to hiring a top quality full-back like Doueihi and cannot afford to defeat the Balmain junior, especially after the club with Mitchell lost to Souths.

Now it has become a priority for Doueihi and Souths to know what is happening so that they can both move forward with clarity.

The tigers made their first offer to Doueihi this week. Coach Michael Maguire has always been a fan of Doueihi and gave him his NRL start as Souths coach.

Canberra’s Joey Leilua also met Maguire and Tiger’s CEO Justin Pascoe earlier this week.

Leilua and Doueihi did not have to attend their clubs’ TV commercial with Nine this week.

The Tigers have three spots on their 30-man squad – 29 players must be signed by the first round – and they have more than enough money to recruit the Lebanese and Samoan internationals.

Doueihi is seen as a full-back and even long-time successor to favorite Benji Marshall in fifth and eighth, while Leilua would build up a size in the centers, a position he no longer guarantees due to Curtis’ arrival in the state capital, Scott from Melbourne ,

Canberra has already paid around $ 200,000 from Leilua’s $ 700,000 deal and is only willing to raise another $ 100,000 to seal the Canberra-to-Concord deal.

Maguire spent Thursday watching most of his star players playing a secret game against Canterbury at the Belmore Oval, an exercise the clubs had enjoyed last year. Josh Reynolds missed the blowout on his old stomping ground due to a slight calf strain.

Meanwhile, Raiders players were again hit by the extreme summer weather when they were forced to rent several cars and travel home from Sydney on Thursday afternoon.

Several raiders arrived in the city for some commercials at Sydney Airport, only to find out that Canberra airport had closed due to the recent bushfires. The players had to leave their homes earlier this month due to poor air quality and spent 14 days on the Sunshine Coast. Her first day on Monday at Raiders HQ was hailing the size of golf balls.

