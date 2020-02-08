Doubts remain for Dem voters about female nominees in 2020

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – In a perfect world, Susan Stepp, a 73-year-old retired, would vote for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, she says. But that won’t happen.

“I’m not sure if a woman is the best candidate to face Trump,” Stepp said recently as she stood in the back of a meeting room listening to tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang as part of her hunt for the best candidate to Republican to challenge incumbent.

Stepp’s concern has been flowing through the Democratic primary for months, registering in polling, interviews and now the first votes cast. In the Iowa caucuses last Monday, many Democrats did not give priority to breaking the gender barrier for the Oval Office and they considered being a woman an obstacle rather than an advantage in the race.

Only about a third of Iowa caucus goers supported a female candidate. At the top of the caucus field were two men, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders,. According to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,000 Iowa voters, women were only slightly more inclined than one of the three women in the race.

Most Iowa Democrats said it was important for a woman to become president in their lives. But many voters, including about half of all women, said that a female candidate would have a harder time defeating Donald Trump in November.

“He’ll just use it against her, like he did Hillary,” said Stepp, looking back at the 2016 Trump race against Hillary Clinton in 2016. “He is not arguing. He is just insulting. I don’t think he would have the same effect if he were to fight a strong man.” Stepp said she intended to vote for Sanders.

Those perceptions are an unmistakable headwind for the women in the race, who have argued for months to win a woman. While seeking success in New Hampshire, both Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar works to energize voters about the opportunity to make history and to convince them that it is possible this year, in this race against this president.

“In 2020 we can and must have a woman as president,” Warren said in a CNN town hall last week, days after third place in Iowa. Klobuchar was fifth. The Associated Press has not named a winner in the Iowa caucus because the race is too close to call.

Iowans seemed open to that message. Most Democratic voters in the state, 72%, said it was important for the US to elect a female president in their lives, and about two-thirds of the men.

But most were determined to postpone it for a new election. That applied to men and women. The survey found that 34% of women in Warren, Klobuchar or the long-shot candidacy of Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted, compared to 28% of men.

In general, many Democratic voters thought it would be harder for a woman to beat Trump. About half of the women said they thought a female candidate would have a harder time compared to about 4 in 10 men. Men who expressed that concern were considerably less likely to vote for a woman than for a man.

Experts say the findings are consistent with traditional patterns in gender voices – women do not usually walk around one of their own. “No one is going to win an election by uniting women because women are not a united block,” said Kathy Dolan, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “There is no evidence to suggest that female candidates vote much more for female candidates than men.”

Analysts say it’s no surprise that women are more concerned about a woman who beats Trump, given that they are familiar with the barriers of sexism through personal experience.

“Women are more likely to experience or perceive discrimination based on gender or sexism,” said Jill Lawless, a political scientist at the University of Virginia.

Experts have noted that there is no evidence to show that women perform worse or worse in general elections than men. But Lawless noted that fighting that perception that a woman cannot win can actually work against the female candidates in this race.

“Whenever they try to convince voters that a woman can beat Donald Trump, they are not talking about healthcare or foreign affairs,” she said.

Warren tried for months to avoid the gender problem and saw questions about penetrating sexism in politics as a loss-loss proposal. Either she acknowledged that being a woman caused all sorts of challenges due to inherent bias, and seemed to moan about it, or she said it wasn’t a problem and therefore seemed out of contact, she told assistants.

But since the new year, Warren has drastically shifted its strategy, focusing on the issue. She brought it up immediately by claiming that Sanders had suggested that a woman could not win the White House, and, after talking about it in a debate in Iowa, refused to shake his hand on national television.

In the last days before Iowa, Warren started talking about the eligibility of a woman. She now reiterates at every campaign stop that women have outperformed men in recent elections, and underlined the role of female candidates who helped Democrats regain control of the House in 2018.

“The world has changed since 2016,” Warren said during a rally last week in Keene, New Hampshire. “Women perform better than men in competitive races. Can women win? You bet that women can win. “

Pushpa Mudan, a 68-year-old retired doctor, is one of those frightened women who sticks to her guns. She attended a Warren meeting on Wednesday at a community college in Nashua, New Hampshire.

She said she has seen Warren three times in recent months, and has also attended a recent Klobuchar meeting, and still decides between the two, although she is likely to choose Warren in the primary. Mudan said choosing a woman as a president is a top issue for her, but she fears that no one can compete with Trump.

“I think this country, because it regards itself as an advanced country, is far behind the rest of the world by not having a woman in the highest position,” she said. “Places like Pakistan, Turkey have had a female president. Not here. But the way Trump puts them down, it’s hard for anyone to make it, I think. It will be very difficult. “

__

Associated Press writers Will Weissert and Kathleen Ronayne in Manchester, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

Nicholas Riccardi, Hannah Fingerhut and Michael Casey, The Associated Press