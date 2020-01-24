LOS ANGELES – Questions have been lurking for years around the nomination process for the Grammy Awards, but the doubt reached a new level this week after the recently dismissed CEO of the Recording Academy claimed the show was rigged and full of conflicts of interest.

The academy, which is organizing the 62nd Grammy on Sunday, says nominees are selected from contenders who are voted in the top 20 in each category. But some people regard the voting process as less than transparent, because the choice of finalists happens behind closed doors. This has fueled claims that members of important appointment committees promote projects they have worked on or projects that they prefer based on personal relationships.

People have become more aware of the idea that Grammy’s can be won “through all these nefarious back-channel ways,” said Robert Thompson, a television and popular culture trustee professor at the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

Deborah Dugan was fired as Head of the Recording Academy for only a few months and recently filed an explosive complaint alleging that she had been sexually harassed and that the music organization was a “boys’ club” favoring friends. The academy, who has accused Dugan of misconduct, said it has started an investigation.

On Grammy 2018, when Rapsody earned nominations for the best rap album and best rap song, her producer, 9th Wonder, was on the rap committee, and some claimed she would not have earned nominations without the influence of 9th Wonder. Q-Tip even publicly proclaimed the 9th Wonder that year, because the album from A Tribe Called Quest did not yield any nominations.

A few years earlier, in 2014, producer Salaam Remi was part of the Grammy nomination process when a largely unknown album he was working on – “New York: A Love Story” from actor-singer Mack Wilds – was nominated for the best urban contemporary album.

This year, Lizzo was nominated in the R&B categories with album filler numbers – a movement that a suspect was designed to help her become the show’s most nominated act. But it may have distanced itself from other R&B acts that surpassed it or had a stronger place in the culture of the genre during the voting period.

The Grammys also have a long history of keeping rap and contemporary R&B stars from the top categories, rarely awarding album, song or record of the year. Instead, the prizes go to a pop, rock or country act.

“I don’t even understand why anyone is currently shocked at anything,” said Steve Stoute, the CEO and founder of the independent music distribution company United Masters, in an interview with The Associated Press. “Do you need to see a video tape of unfair, uneven ways in which they deal with their business? Because it’s clear. “

Stoute, a former record label boss and advertising man who has collaborated with Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige, speaks for years about the irrelevance of the Grammy’s and even published an entire page advertisement in the New York Times after Eminem and Justin Bieber lost the highest honor at the show in 2011.

He said the organization never learned how to change with time. Although the award show itself is still “relevant and contemporary” when it comes to voting “and the legacy and perspective on what art is and what isn’t, they are shamelessly lost.”

Outside of the top four categories, the academy has established various nomination assessment committees for specific genres to guarantee the integrity of the music and to serve as additional checks and balances.

Not all genres have such commissions, and the rap category only got one until the Grammy 2018. The change allowed rising acts to earn nominations over experienced artists such as Eminem and Kanye West, who seemed to be nominated no matter what they released. The committee was also present to prevent embarrassing victories such as Macklemore and Ryan Lewis who defeated Kendrick Lamar for the best rap album during the 2014 show.

Other embarrassing moments, such as when the wrong film was wrongly given the best photo at the Oscars in 2017, contribute to the suspicion that major artistic awards “are run by a summer camp group or something,” Thompson said. “I think it makes people suspicious who are already cynical about some of these processes.”

The academy defended its voting process in a statement issued Thursday and maintained that it works “in an honest and ethical manner.”

The names of the committee members are kept secret “for the obvious reason to prevent external parties from lobbying, thereby further protecting the integrity of the voting process,” the statement said. “Because these committee members are at the top of their profession and many members work with multiple artists, it is not uncommon for some people in every room to end up with nominations from the first round.”

If a committee member qualifies for a Grammy, that person is “required to leave the room for the entire listening session” and may not vote in that category, the academy said.

In 2018, the Grammys seemed set up to honor rap, R&B, and Latin music – a response to heavy criticism from the previous year, when Beyoncé’s pop culture boy of an album, “Lemonade,” lost the album of the year to Adele’s “25.” Adele’s recording was one of the best-selling albums of the past decade, although culturally the needle did not move like the Beyoncé project.

So the top three categories focused on urban music and black and brown artists. Top nominees were Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Luis Fonsi, who broke records with “Despacito.”

Some claimed that Ed Sheeran, who had one of the most successful songs of the year with “Shape of You,” should have earned nominations. But if Sheeran had earned a nomination, he might have easily won the prize without the academy’s plan to reward a rap or R&B artist. Mars, who released an R&B album that year, although he was already a major pop star at the time, swept the top three categories.

Because of the constant drama, some critics say the prices are not as cherished as they once were.

“I think that the value of a Grammy has fallen sharply over the years,” said Stoute. “However, I think the show itself that performs on the show has value, and there is still a group of artists hoping for the best. And some of us just want it to change, but that door is closing.”

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press