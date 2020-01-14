Double No. 1 Robert Farah misses Australian Open after failed drug test

Double World No. 1 Robert Farah from Colombia will miss the Australian Open after he announced Tuesday that he had failed a drug test.

Farah was reported to have withdrawn from the first Grand Slam event of the season for non-injury reasons. Later in the day, Farah issued a statement stating that he had been informed by the International Tennis Federation that he had passed a drug test on October 17 of last year.

Farah tested positive for Boldenone, a prohibited substance.

In his statement, Farah claimed that Boldenone is often found in meat in his native Colombia, where the test took place, which he believes caused the positive test.

According to Farah, he had been tested in Shanghai 10 days earlier at the Masters 1000 event and had passed. He claims to have passed 15 other drug tests in 2019.

The double champion says he is asking about the next steps and intends to prove that he has never taken a forbidden substance.

Farah ended 2019 as a co-no. 1 player in the world doubles together with partner and compatriot Juan Sebastian Cabal. The pair won five titles last season, including two majors at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Tuesday was a turbulent day for tennis and doping, as the Farah news came a few hours after singles No. 78 Nicolas Jarry from Chile was suspended for doping violations.