Double murder ends with gentleman charged by right after arrest in Perth CBD

Homicide detectives have billed a 27-yr-aged male with two counts of murder soon after a female and her brother ended up observed lifeless in an apartment in the Perth suburb of Victoria Park.

The bodies of Maree Collins, 66, and her 62-calendar year-outdated brother Wayne Johnson were being observed in a unit late on Sunday.

The gentleman, who was a neighbour of one of the victims, was arrested in the Perth CBD the subsequent morning following a 17-hour manhunt.

Forensic investigators remained at the 8-storey Leonard Street building all through the 7 days exactly where a large criminal offense scene was recognized on the leading ground.

Police established up a criminal offense scene at the apartment block to gather evidence in their investigation. Image: ABC News/James Carmody

Neighbours explained hearing screaming and yelling about 4:00pm on Sunday afternoon, prior to far more than a dozen police cars and trucks arrived together with two ambulances.

Law enforcement stated one of the bodies was learned in the apartment a range of hrs right after the initial entire body was uncovered.

Info presented to police on Monday morning led to the accused man’s arrest about 9:00am in the city, just a handful of kilometres from the criminal offense scene.

Forensic law enforcement could be witnessed on the balcony of the condominium block as they searched for clues. Photo: ABC News/James Carmody

The Victoria Park guy is due to encounter Perth Magistrates Court afterwards these days.

-ABC