BRENDAN RODGERS has told the media if he can secure another center-back before the window closes, he will send Filip Benkovic on loan before the end of the month.

Benkovic was on loan to Celtic last season, with the club and the player separating in the summer. There has always been hope that Celtic could get the Croatian back and if Rodgers were given reinforcements, this would pave the way for a loan.

Neil Lennon and Celtic look at their options when it comes to center backs. The club can certainly use an extra body for the second half of the season.

Benkovic only played a few games for Leicester this season. Players in front of him and injury that prevents him from looking inside.

Brendan Rodgers spoke to SunSport about getting another defender and sending Filip:

“We hope that it will be sooner rather than later, if we can bring in a center half in the coming days, he will get the chance to get out.”

“He definitely needs the games and we hope that they will take place.”

Can Celtic be tempted late into the window or will they look elsewhere?