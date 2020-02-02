Doomsday writer Chad Daybell claimed that the dead woman helped him find new love Lori Vallow

Chad Daybell, a fruitful author of doomsday-oriented religious novels, married widow Lori Vallow shortly after his first wife Tammy was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Days later, middle-aged newlyweds were looking for housing in Hawaii – Chad telling a potential landlady that it was Tammy who helped him find love from outside the grave.

“I woke up that morning and had been dead for a few hours, but she looked peacefully at her funeral. I felt she told me she was happy and helped our family on the other side of the veil, Daybell texted the owner of the home, according to Fox 10.

“She helped me reconnect with Lori so quickly and it helped my children move forward.”

Daybell presumably spoke of the five adult children of him and Tammy – not the two youngest children of Vallow, Tylee and J.J., who disappeared at the end of September and are now the subject of a police investigation by several states.

Cops are also investigating Tammy’s death on October 12, initially referred to as natural, and her body dug up after the children disappeared. And they look again at the death of Vallow’s fourth husband, who was shot by her brother – who has since died herself – in July.

Daybell and Vallow were based in eastern Idaho, but seem to have moved to Hawaii, where Vallow once lived shortly after Tammy’s death. Last week, the Hawaii police served them with a child protection order to produce the children within five days.

The Thursday deadline came and went without a sign from Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee or 7-year-old J.J., who has autism.

“I would like to know where those children are and I think the whole of America wants to know where they are,” said J.J.’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, at a press conference last week.

“How have you not had them for four months? What kind of mother does that? “She added. “The only word that comes to mind is” monster “.”

Woodcock said Vallow was a loving mother until she became obsessed with the apocalyptic books of Daybell, aimed at a Mormon audience, and moved to Idaho.

Martin said when they came on January 7 to look at the large bedroom she had rented in Kauai, they didn’t seem to care about the world.

“They said they’d been waiting all day for God to tell them which house to go to and he said they should come to mine,” she told Fox 10.

“They were just like two teenagers who had just been released and they were just dizzy,” Martin recalled.

The police have publicly pleaded with Vallow to assist in the investigation and said they believe the lives of the children are in danger.

.