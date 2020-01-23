Doomsday Clock: What time is it near midnight?

The clock at the end of the world is getting closer and closer to its end, which means potential destruction for us, if you believe the clock.

What is going on: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit group that creates the clock, will decide each year how close we are to total destruction, which would occur when the clock reaches “midnight”.

The clock explains how close humans are to ending the whole race.

The group changed the clock from 2 minutes at midnight to 100 seconds at midnight – a drop of 20 seconds.

We are approaching midnight, which represents a potential danger.

Full remarks: The Bulletin published a full statement on the clock.

“Humanity continues to face two simultaneous existential dangers – nuclear war and climate change – which are compounded by a threat multiplier, cyber-activated information warfare, which weakens society’s ability to respond . The international security situation is dire, not only because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure to manage them to erode. “

“Nuclear war ending civilization – whether it is triggered by conception, error or simple miscommunication – is a real possibility. Climate change that could devastate the planet is undeniably happening. And for a variety of reasons, including a corrupt and manipulated media environment, democratic governments and other institutions that should work to address these threats have failed to meet the challenge. “

What they say: Rachel Bronson, President and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, told USA Today: “We are now expressing how close the world is to disaster in seconds – not hours or even minutes. It is the closest to Doomsday we have ever been in the history of Doomsday Clock. We are now facing a real emergency – an absolutely unacceptable world business situation which has eliminated any margin of error or any further delay. “

A look at the changes: Here’s a breakdown of how the clock has changed over the past few years.