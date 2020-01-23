Doomsday clock ticks up to 100 seconds before midnight: NPR

The end of the world clock shows 100 seconds to midnight, a decision of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists that was announced on Thursday. The clock is said to represent the danger of a global catastrophe.

Two years after the metaphorical minute hand on his doomsday clock was set to two minutes before midnight – a pictorial two-minute warning to all of humanity – the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Committee was tasked with doing so

It was announced on Thursday that the minute hand would be another 20 seconds closer to midnight.

“It is 100 seconds before midnight,” Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin, said at a press conference in Washington, DC, when a black towel was lifted to reveal the clock.

Never since the watch’s debut in the Cold War in 1947 has it come so close to the supposed destruction of the end of the world by the 12 o’clock hour.

“The end of the world clock is a globally recognized indicator of the vulnerability of our existence,” said former Irish President Mary Robinson at the annual unveiling ceremony. “It’s a striking metaphor for the precarious state of the world, but most terrifying is a metaphor that is backed up by rigorous scientific research.”

With 13 Nobel laureates on the board and founded by scientists who worked on the Manhattan atomic bomb project during World War II, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists at the University of Chicago used its Doomsday Clock to register existential threat levels and raise awareness.

In 1953, months after the United States tested its first hydrogen bomb and the Soviet Union was about to do the same, the doomsday clock was also set within two minutes of midnight. The minute hand was gradually withdrawn as nuclear weapons control agreements reduced the risk of global catastrophe.

When the Soviet Union collapsed and the Cold War ended in 1991, the clock was set to an unprecedented time from 17 minutes to midnight. It has come closer since then.

“What you hear,” said former California Democrat governor Jerry Brown, who acted as the new bulletin board chairman at the event. If you tell the truth, people won’t listen because it’s too terrible and it makes you feel like a spinner sounds. “

The minute hand of the watch was brought forward after the collapse of the U.S.-Russia Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Agreement in 1987 in August 2019. The fall of the pact gives both nations the freedom to deploy land-based missiles at distances that leave little time for a response.

There was also growing evidence in 2019 that the Trump administration was seeking to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed the U.S. and Russia to monitor each other’s military facilities through closely monitored overflights.

And Iran increased its stock of low-enriched uranium and added new and improved centrifuges last year after the US closed a nuclear pact with several nations during the Obama administration with Iran.

“I have to admit that we set the clock in November,” said Sharon Squassoni, a research professor at George Washington University. “This was before the recent US and Iranian military actions, Iran’s declaration or threat to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and North Korea’s negotiations with the United States have been abandoned.”

An increasing number of disasters related to global climate change as a result of the continued consumption of fossil fuels was another factor cited for the clock’s approach to midnight.

“We’re in, it’s terrible, but we’re not there yet,” Brown said. “We can still pull away from the abyss, but we have to do what we don’t. Whatever we have done so far is totally inadequate.”

Brown, who served as California’s top manager for four terms, noted that he had spent his life seeking the favor of powerful people, whom he described as “completely ignorant, blind, and deaf to our situation.”

“So the task is solved,” concluded the 81-year-old former governor. “Wake up America, wake up the world, it’s 100 minutes before the end of the world!”

Former Irish President Robinson leaned forward to gently correct Brown.

“A hundred seconds before doomsday,” she murmured, laughing.

“Seconds?” Brown replied. “Well, it just shows you that we don’t even know what the hell we’re talking about! There’s Exhibition A, why we have a problem! It’s definitely more serious than minutes, it’s seconds.”