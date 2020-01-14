Bethesda kept their promise and released a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel DOOM Eternal. The brand new trailer is epic, one that shows all the bloodthirsty demon killing actions. Check it out below.

The trailer shows you, the demon slayer against the endless waves of demons. The trailer introduces players to new weapons, locations, and enemy types, all of which will play a crucial role in the story. Oh, and there are plenty of demon kill actions, so be sure to give him a watch.

In the recent news, Bethesda and iD Software announced that the highly anticipated game will be delayed until March 2020. The news is a surprise to many of us as it is due to be released next month. However, due to complications, the team wanted this to ensure the best gaming experience at launch. Read the full delay history for Doom Eternal here!

DOOM Eternal is expected to be released on March 20, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Source: Microsoft Youtube