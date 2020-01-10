Doom, Doom II Patched for 60 fps, Quick Save and Megawad support

Loading...

Bethesda released updated versions of his classic Doom and Doom II earlier this year. At the time, the new versions of the classic game were especially noted for the first mandatory login to play Doom or Doom II. Bethesda has released a large gamepatch for the titles and makes the updated Doom and Doom II available to anyone who wants to purchase them via the Bethesda.net launcher. The Steam version of the game has not been updated.

Features of the update include:

Add-on support: This is Bethesda support for megawads and add-ons made for Doom and Doom II. Currently, SIGIL from John Romero (a mod for Doom), TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment are all available, as well as No Rest for the Living, a card package made by Nerve Software for the XBLA release. Gamers can load their own WAD files if they want, but the WADs must be compatible with vanilla Doom / Doom II. More information is available in the FAQ.

60 fps support: Doom originally ran at 35 fps, but this makes it to 60.

Aspect ratio options: Stretch the screen vertically to match the old 4: 3 aspect ratio that was originally played.



Fast save / fast load: You can save and load the game with a single push of a button, although Bethesda only displays the controller buttons. F5 / F7 would be the typical PC keys for this, but Doom II is so old that it may have assigned other functions to those keys.

Level selection: You can now play any level in the game instead of making your way through the previous levels.

Other new features include a weapon carousel, a quick weapon selection option and the option to increase both overall brightness and brightness level. You can now disable randomized sound spits, the hub with split screen has been improved, and optimizations have been made to Doom’s software view to support higher resolutions and 60 fps on the Nintendo Switch. There is also a series of bug fixes about which you can read everything here.

Of course there are many more quality of life improvements available through the blizzard of various Doom engines and total conversions made since the mid-1990s, and they are often available for free if you already own the game through Steam. If you already own the game and are willing to dive into modding, there is a lot to discover in freeware. If you don’t own it and want to play with a managed version that offers a pretty solid set of features, well, $ 5 is not a lot of money. The patch should now be available for all supported platforms, including Android and iOS.

