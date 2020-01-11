Doom and Doom II receive important updates for all consoles. Read what's new here

Loading...

Bethesda released Doom, Doom 2 and Doom 3 again on all platforms last summer, and fans spent their time rethinking these classic video games. Bethesda today released a brand new update for the games that includes a number of improvements, including a 60 fps mode, a quick save feature, and more.

The new update came just in time when fans longed for a 60 fps mode, which in itself is a change. However, this is not the only major change that affects the game. As mentioned above, a quick save function is also added, which is as simple as pressing some buttons in pause mode. This will prove to be worthwhile for speed runs and first playthroughs. Even if you find a certain enemy challenging, simply save, die and repeat it!

However, that’s not all that is added to Doom and Doom II. A handful of other bug fixes, including a quick weapon picker, improved level picker, added aspect ratio and brightness options, will add a new split-screen HUD to the game.

To read all the patch notes, click here. Doom and Doom II will receive this update in the coming days. So keep your eyes peeled and head back to kill demons with silky 60 FPS.

Source: Bethesda.net