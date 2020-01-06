Loading...

Google invites K-12 students every year to make a Doodle for the iconic Search homepage. Doodle for Google 2020 now accepts American submissions with the theme “I show friendliness through …”.

This is the 12th year for the American competition with entries accepted until March 13, 2020, 8:00 PM. Point The theme for 2020 is: “I show kindness through …”

But kindness is so much more than just being nice. This year’s theme invites you to tell us how you show kindness. Can it be helped by home? Volunteering in the green space of your community? Maybe it is comforting someone who is down, or picking up trash in the park.

No matter how you define it, let us know how you can bring a little more kindness into the world. Take your ideas and bring them to life in your doodle!

Doodles are grouped into five class groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 and 10-12. The assessment criteria include artistic merit, creativity and theme communication – both artistically and through a written statement.

Finalists are then judged by state with 10 or more winners in each rankings selected by guest jury members and Google Doodlers for a total of 54 works. The public will then vote to determine five “national finalists” from each group.

A panel of Google managers selects one of the five national finalists and announces the national winner in June.

In addition to displaying on Google.com, the National Winner will receive a $ 30,000 college scholarship, $ 50,000 technology package for their school / non-profit organization, Google hardware, swag and a trip to Mountain View.

Doodle for Google 2020 submissions are accepted as online and sent by post.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAZIf6nIYts [/ embed]