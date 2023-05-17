Donut Flavored Ice Cream Sandwiches Making a Statement

When we think of summertime treats, there’s a good chance that ice creams will be one of the first things that come to mind. Indeed, considering we each eat, on average, around four gallons of ice cream per year, it’s not really much of a surprise that it’s one of the most popular sweets in the nation. But it’s not just the “regular” flavors taking the nation by storm.

Still, one question most of us probably haven’t ever thought of is, “What would donut ice cream taste like?” Well, even if you haven’t found yourself wondering about this before, don’t worry; Entenmann’s has taken the step to make donut ice cream so you can give it a try. How the new flavor will go down among consumers is, of course, a whole other matter!

Who is Entenmann’s?

As the name behind the brand new “donut ice cream,” it’s worth summarizing who Entenmann’s actually is. Founded by William Entenmann in 1898, the brand originally started life as a small local New York bakery. However, with time, it grew to ever-greater heights, becoming known as one of the biggest suppliers of cakes, cookies, and pastries in the country.

After such a massive period of growth, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Entenmann’s is now a household name for many US families. The company creates over one hundred different sweet products. And, when looking at their donut market more specifically, the brand produces a whopping one hundred thousand donuts are made every single hour.

Donut Sandwiches – Sweet Treat or an Experiment Gone Wrong?

There’s no doubt that Entenmann’s is highly regarded for its massive range of donuts, which come in an enormous array of flavors. These include regular plain donuts, glazed, cinnamon, frosted, sprinkled, powdered, devil’s food, crumb-topped, and so much more. In short, there’s something for everyone.

And perhaps the newest addition to Entenmann’s donut range, wrongly or rightly, is its novel new donut-flavored ice cream sandwiches.

Now, it’s worth noting here that Entenmann hasn’t just gotten their iconic donuts and blitzed them up into an ice cream sandwich. However, their iconic new recipes have taken a great deal of inspiration from classic donut recipes, creating a brand new ice cream sandwich that’s based on the flavors of some of their most beloved donuts: glazed cookie and chocolatey glazed.

This represents a new expansion of the company as a whole, with the company’s owner, Bimbo Bakeries, announcing that it’s a new opportunity to expand into the freezer aisle. As such, there’s definitely a lot of excitement behind the new range, but time will tell how customers actually respond to these new recipes. Are they going to be a short-lived fad or a long-term freezer aisle favorite? That’s the question on almost any Entenmann’s fan’s lips, and we’ll be watching with interest to see how the market responds.

Entenmann’s ice cream sandwiches are currently available in Walmart stores across the country. It’s also offering brownie and cookie-flavor ice cream sandwiches, so there’s plenty for fans to try.