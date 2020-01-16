Don't you want a robot to steal your job? Take a course on AI and machine learning.

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

This online training course includes 288 lessons.

From face recognition to self-driving vehicles, machine learning takes over modern life as we know it. It may not be the flying cars and dominant robots that we envisioned for 2020, but it’s still pretty futuristic and scary. The good news is that if you’re one of the professionals who make these intelligent systems and machines, you’re in good shape. And you can get your foot in the door by learning the basics with this Essential AI and Machine Learning Certification Training Bundle.

This training package offers four comprehensive courses that will introduce you to the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning. And now you can get it for only $ 39.99.

These courses cover the basics of natural language processing, image processing, data visualization, and artificial intelligence. Ultimately, you learn to build machines that learn how to enter them. With practical case studies, exercise modules and real-time projects, you can immerse yourself in the world of intelligent systems and machines and be ahead of the robot revolution.

You can expect the following from each course:

Basic course Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

Access 72 lectures and six hours of content covering topics such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs), recurring neural networks (RNNs), and other deep architectures with TensorFlow. Ultimately, you’ll become a foundation for both artificial intelligence, in which machines develop the ability to simulate natural intelligence to perform tasks, and machine learning, which is an application of AI that aims to extract from data learn and build on it to maximize performance.

Data visualization with Python and Matplotlib training

In seven hours you will learn how to arrange important data in a visual format – think of graphics, diagrams and pictograms. You will also learn how to provide data visualization with Python using Matplotlib, a library that helps display the data. Finally, you’ll tackle the actual geographic map creation with the Matplotlib extension called Basemap.

Computer vision training course

In just 5.5 hours, this course gives you a deeper insight into the role of CNNs, knowledge about transfer learning, object localization, object recognition and the use of TensorFlow. You will also learn about the challenges of working with real data and how you can address them directly.

Natural language processing course

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is an area of ​​AI that enables machines to interpret and understand human language. In 5.5 hours you will learn to understand the processes in this area and to build artificial intelligence for automation. The course itself offers an innovative methodology and sample exercises that allow you to delve deeply into NLP.

