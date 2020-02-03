Don’t worry that your favorite flash games are unlikely to go anywhere

We have known for some years that Adobe Flash is turning off. However, without becoming too technical, offering Flash means removing a lot of potential browser video games. At least that was the basic idea, but with BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint and an interview with Carlton Bryant, owner of a successful browser-game website called Thegamerstop.com, your favorite Flash games are safe and solid.

You probably remember that you went online and enjoyed flash video games in the early 2000s before the big boom in smartphones. There were a variety of websites where players could jump online and enjoy a simple video game that didn’t require downloads or installations. In fact, flash games have been such a success that they are not only fun for gamers, but also a healthy source of income for owners and staff.

“Flash game websites in their heyday (around 2010) were actually quite simple money cows if you only knew a fraction of SEO (search engine optimization). At some point, I earned as much as a damn doctor. Just playing and publishing flash games is crazy. “

Carlton Bryant

After Flash ends, however, there is a risk that some of your favorite games will simply disappear. Here, the BlueMaxima Flashpoint is somewhat useful. Flashpoint is an emulator with over 38,000 games that allows players to download the games directly to their PC.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrU6RJbeKfo (/ embed)

Really, it’s the smaller video game titles that are more likely to be lost forever when Flash ends. These are the titles that are more likely to benefit from BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint. The developers have already made changes to the larger hits to continue supporting the titles.

“Many developers / publishers / sponsors have started to ensure that their profitable Flash games get a new export to HTML5. There are endless titles of HTML5 games that can be published. “

Carlton Bryant

For Carlton Bryant, the end of flash is something positive, especially if you like to play browser-based video games. The same applies to the developers of browser-based video games.

“In my opinion, Flash deserves to die – and that’s really shitty, but Adobe has benefited from dominance for so long and has done nothing to improve the situation. Flash developers may not like learning new coding or not developing games, but HTML5 is amazing and just the standard these days.

Flash games were also not protected. Anyone with a little ActionScript know-how can unlock and steal games. However, HTML5 offers better protection for your Internet IP if an experienced developer of an HMTL5 game doesn’t want you to steal their games – there are some fairly simple ways to protect you from it. “

Carlton Bryant

As already mentioned, Adobe’s Flash support will be discontinued on December 31, 2020 and removed from all browsers by a Windows update. This gives you just under a year to really search for some of the classic titles you’ve enjoyed in the past and ensure that they’re available either today via HTML5 or on BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint.

Source: BlueMaxima, Carlton Bryant