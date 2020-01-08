Loading...

The focus, in terms of recovery from the injured Pittsburgh Penguins, was heavy on Sidney Crosby. No surprise there, and Crosby keeps on skating.

But it seems that another center in the team is also getting closer to the return of an injury.

That would be Nick Bjugstad.

“I think he’s getting closer,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Wednesday, although he quickly added, “I don’t hesitate to give these guys time frames because there are so many things that affect those time files.

“What I will say is that we are encouraged by Nick’s progress. We are encouraged by the progress of all the boys. We feel that they are all getting closer. They are visibly stronger on the ice, so that is encouraging for all of us But in the special circumstances of Nick it is encouraging to see the progress he is making. “

Bjugstad, Crosby and defender Justin Schultz skated Wednesday before attending a slightly visited optional Penguins training in Las Vegas, one day after a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights. Crosby also skated during the optional training.

Bjugstad, who has missed the last 24 games due to nuclear muscle surgery, has not joined the team for any exercise. Crosby, the team captain and a vital player, have undergone the same type of operation as Bjugstad and have missed 26 games. In practice, he has participated a few times in a contactless function.

Schultz, who has missed nine games due to an injury to the lower body, has just started skating this week.

Defender Brian Dumoulin, who has just undergone ankle surgery and played 16 games, has not skated yet.

Productive winger Jake Guentzel has been eliminated for at least the rest of the regular season due to a shoulder operation.

The Penguins on Wednesday placed Joseph Blandisi at a distance, although he was one of the few players to participate in the optional training. If Blandisi relinquishes Thursday afternoon, the penguins can reassign him without delay to Wilkes-Barre / Scranton of the American Hockey League when one of the injured players – Crosby seems most likely – is ready to return soon.

“At the moment, the decision was made to keep flexibility on the roster,” said Sullivan of the Blandisi move. “And so now the status quo is everything.”

The penguins are scheduled to practice Thursday after flying to Denver. There they play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. If Crosby gets permission to contact for that training and everything goes well, it is conceivable that he could play against his close friend and Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon on Friday.

The Penguins road trip ends Sunday in Arizona. Sullivan said Tuesday that it is possible that at least one injured player can return during the trip.