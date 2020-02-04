Don’t look for a new job here in Amarillo

Okay, maybe that’s not really true, but if you haven’t viewed the new W4, you have to enter this. Wow! Just wow! I mean, I’ve been filling this in for decades. It was easy. Enter 0 to get no exemptions and more taxes.

If you want a bigger salary and have deductions such as children … you can claim 1, 2, 3 etc. If you have a job that changes your hours and in that case your wages … well, I have always exercised caution. They had to charge more taxes. I would rather receive a refund than having to write a large check. That is exactly how I roll.

Then it came. Due to tax situations that have occurred in my life during the past year, I have to PAY. What? I never had to do it! That stung. So I thought OK no problem, I will update my W4 and use 0 for exemptions on both jobs. I already had that at the bank. No, here at radio station I used 1 as my exception and that hurt. The days of updating and zeroing are over. No, it is no longer cut and dry.

You have to do some real math and not just that … they want you to guess what you’re going to do this year. Or what you can deduct. I do not know. I hardly know what I want to eat. Don’t make this difficult. So I took my stuff to HR and they are also a bit on the frustrated side. I was told that they blamed the Milennials for making it so difficult. They were joking …. but come on, it has been the same as long as I have been working.

Why make it so difficult NOW. The system worked and was easy to understand. There is even a worksheet that you must assess what you and your spouse will make. The higher breadwinner and comparable with the maker with a lower income. It just runs very empty. My situation is that I have to find out that I have two jobs. It is not fun and caused a little headache. Look at this mess:

credit: Melissa Bartlett, TSM

This is the mess that you use if you are married and have a working spouse. You use it if you have more than one job. If this is that waste. It is no longer cut and dry.

Of course it’s all a mess. Who knows if it’s still correct. You still just guess. It doesn’t really solve my problem and that’s the frustration.

View the new form HERE.

I know that many of us do not like change. Maybe it will be easier. Don’t get a new job from now on. LOL. You can keep the previous W4 until you can’t. This means that if you get a new job … guess what this will be your reality.

I bet I quickly cost myself an audit with all this complaining. Just awesome!

.