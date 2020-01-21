Don't let your muscles fool you: Adesanya welcomes Romero's showdown

After seven middleweight wins in just 20 months and the undisputed middleweight title win over Australian Robert Whittaker in October, Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the most successful UFC stars.

The extravagant New Zealander never lacks ambition, and he plans to defend his title four times this year. His first step toward achieving his ambitious goal of becoming the face of the UFC was on March 8 (Australian time) when he defended his belt against the Cuban beast Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

Adesanya (18-0) believes defeating a monster like Romero would mean a lot to his legacy.

“He’s the biggest guy. I’m not really here just for belts, I’m here to create a legacy to defeat all the bad mothers of my time, and I will continue to do so.” Adesanya told The Age.

Brute Force: Yoel Romero (right) en route to Paulo Costa last year in Anaheim, California. Credit: Getty Images

White said on the weekend that no one ever wanted to fight Romero, but Adesanya resisted this trend and now has the match-up he wanted. The 30-year-old sees the fight as a good opportunity to show that precision and accuracy can surpass raw strength and firm muscles.

“People are still fooled by the muscles. They look at a guy like that because of Hollywood and cinemas and so on. When they grew up with Arnold Schwarzenegger or Rambo, everyone thinks that this is the bad guy because he has big muscles “said Adesanya said.

“But I want to show them that a thin black boy like me can cut off the head of a man of brute strength.

“I don’t understand why you don’t want to fight him. Even Darren Till (middleweight fighter) was on file and said, ‘F-k is fighting this guy. He’s a killer, blah blah blah. I don’t understand it . “

Adesanya insisted that he remained on the right track to move up to the light heavyweight class in 2021 to face Jones, who is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. But before he does that, he wants to fulfill his big plan to clean up the middleweight division.

“Romero, (Paulo) Costa and (Jared) Cannonier – these are my top three (middleweight opponents),” he said.

“But I wouldn’t say I cleared it out, I still have Darren Till, who is new to the division, but he’s dangerous … definitely these four.”

Adesanya on the way to Robert Whittaker in October. Credit: AAP

It is never far from Adesanya’s motivation to prove that the naysayers are wrong.

“Nobody really said that when he was fighting Robert Whittaker,” said Adesanya, referring to experts who focused on Romero’s age (42).

“Everyone shouted how ‘bad’ he was … so yes, everyone talks shit, everyone wants to downplay my success.

“When Robert hit him twice, nobody ever said, ‘Oh, he’s old.’ But if I hit him, they’ll be, ‘Oh, no, but he’s old, brother.’ You can believe what you want to believe ,

“He’s a dangerous guy. He’s a bad man. He’s actually a really good fighter. So I get up in the morning to go to work so I can get him out.”

