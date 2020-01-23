Don't keep Big Tech apart

The question is whether the enforcement of antitrust laws has ever been particularly effective. Even a charitable reading of his legacy suggests that the first effect of disrupting Big Tech might be to enrich the shareholders of the oligopoly, which is certainly not what lawyers would want. As I argued in the earlier WIRED column, industrial conglomerates are often strategically derived from companies. United Technologies, for example, is about to release its billion-dollar divisions Otis Elevators and Carrier (one of the world’s largest HVAC companies) as a means to unlock shareholder value. You wonder why executives in Silicon Valley have not taken this path; perhaps the mantras of integration and a hubrist belief that they are never really forced to break have finished considering those strategies.

Would a forced breach be at least effective in spreading power? Let’s say Facebook was strongly armed to disassemble itself. The logical components are legacy Facebook (individual pages), Facebook for companies, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. You could cut it even thinner, but assume Facebook would become five companies. Facebook currently has a market capitalization of just over $ 600 billion. That total market capitalization would not be divided equally among the five new companies; WhatsApp can struggle given the lack of observable income, while Instagram can rise. However, it is likely that the resulting companies would have a combined valuation of more than $ 600 billion, assuming that these patterns follow from the past and that the technical industry remains robust.

Now imagine that each of the Big Tech giants is dismantled in this way. We can end with a landscape of 30 companies instead of half a dozen. A five-fold industrial player would by definition create a more competitive field. But competition in the antitrust framework, dating back to the original Sherman Anti-Trust Bill in 1890 and then the subsequent legislation such as the Clayton Bill in 1914, is not a virtue or need in itself. It is the means for a series of goals – namely “economic freedom”, unrestricted trade, lower prices and better services for consumers. Competition alone cannot guarantee anything.

In the meantime, it is difficult to see how a switch from six companies to 30 would give consumers more choice of services or more control over their data, or how it could help feed small businesses and reduce costs for consumers and society. . Perhaps there would be openings for companies with different business models, who consider themselves to be privacy and reinforce individual ownership of data. This cannot be excluded, but the nature of data sales and data mining is so embedded in the current models of most IT companies that it is very difficult to see how such companies can thrive unless they charge consumers more than consumers was much willing to pay. Meanwhile, the 30 new mega companies would still have huge competitive advantages over smaller startups.

Would the market frictions and disruptions caused by a breach be worth the possibility that such privacy-oriented companies could succeed? Would cracking today’s mega-companies into a set of slightly smaller ones actually balance consumer needs and economic freedom? You may have to break eggs to make an omelet, but only breaking eggs is none.

Warren has also drawn up a plan to limit the number and scale of acquisitions that Big Tech companies can make in a given year. There is now a full venture capital ecosystem that finances and incites companies so that they cannot become public, but so that they can be acquired by Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, Apple or Microsoft (as well as Oracle, Salesforce, Intel and a handful of others). These acquisitions are demonstrably part of the innovation structure, whereby Big Tech offers the same exit capital as public markets, but with less hassle with regulations. Restriction of acquisitions, as Warren suggests, could be the unintended consequence of reducing innovation spending instead of unlocking it, and making it harder for smaller companies to raise money. More problematic is how the limit would be determined, or fairly and consistently enforced. If Facebook can only do X-acquisitions per year at Y-price, why should ancillary companies like Visa not be subject to the same rules? Visa can be seen as a financial service provider, but it is really in the technology, after the acquisition of the financial technology company Plaid for $ 5 billion was announced last week.

The idea that the breakup of Big Tech would strengthen democracy by reducing the immense power of some companies might be just as attractive, but it is also incorrect. There is no evidence from the past that large, dominant companies endanger democracy; AT&T and IBM had de facto monopolies over telephony and computers in the 1960s and 1970s when democracy in the United States became increasingly inclusive. Perhaps it is not in itself the size, but rather the nature of today’s businesses – not the “big”, only the “technology” – that is at the core of such problems.

