Don't have a blue Monday - five reasons why it's time to stop hate in January

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (no, really) according to Lizzy Dening who knows exactly how to see the joyous side of this Megxit / Brexit January

It’s blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year. My social feeds are flooded with “30 days in September – but January has 7,000 memes. New year’s diets are on the way, people are clamoring for the next payday and the weather is everywhere. It’s easy to see why people hate January – but I’m not one of them. The first month of the year is, in many ways, the best. It’s not because I’m a diet enthusiast, or a Christmas bah-humbugger – more that I like the feeling of potential that comes with a clean slate. January has the same “back to school-new notebooks” vibe of September, but with the comfortable, indoor vibe of December. Not convinced? Listen to me…

Be warm and think: When you take off the stress and pressure of the holiday season, January is really what Christmas should look like. Insular, comfortable and with plenty of time for reflection. Sure, it can feel painfully long before the end of the month’s paycheck, but (without being too nauseous), you have time to focus on what matters. Spend time with friends or family, imagine creative projects, plan vacations and tours for the coming year and – for me – browse a charming pile of Santa Claus books.

Reconnect with people who do you good: December is a great month to see people, but it can be a little exhausting and under pressure (after all, it is more difficult than ever to cope with sadness during “the most wonderful time of the year”. “). There is no expectation for this month – seeing people or hibernating. It’s yours. “Compared to December, January offers the luxury of being able to make a conscious choice with whom you spend time with,” says psychologist Natasha Tiwari (natashatiwari.co.uk). “Consciously choose to reconnect with people who make you feel good, energized, supportive and make you believe that you can create anything you want in this coming new year.”

Veg on veg: While it’s fun to eat shit and stop moving throughout December, it clearly isn’t good for us. We tend to start the New Year feeling cranky and constipated, so it’s nice to work it out slowly. Eat more vegetables, start moving again in a way that makes you feel good. There is a lot of variety readily available as far as seasonal quality is concerned. “Green leafy vegetables are abundant, rich in nutrients like folate and magnesium, helping our brain, detoxification, hormones and mood,” says Jodie Brandman, nutritional therapist (jodiebrandman.com). “You also have root vegetables and squash, which are rich in elements like beta carotene, which help your eyesight and progesterone (incredible for hormonal health and fertility).”

Lower the alcohol to cheer up: If you have a month without alcohol (or at least if you don’t drink every day like Christmas), you should already be feeling the benefits of your mood. “I love dry January because it frees the liver, allowing it to do what it does best and to filter out toxins from our environment and excess hormones in our bodies,” says Brandman. “Alcohol can negatively affect our moods, so getting rid of it really helps everything.”

Focus on the positives: “But, Lizzy,” I hear you cry, “can you just shut up?” I broke my resolutions and I feel shit for myself. “” Give it up, “says Lizi Jackson-Barrett, confident coach.” Instead of focusing on the things you think you need to change from yourself last year, spend some time thinking the aspects of 2019 that you are most proud of and that you can pursue in 2020. Maybe last year you started learning a new skill; maybe you took more time to take care of “or maybe you’ve defended yourself and you’re feeling good. Forget what you’re not doing well enough and think about what you’re already doing well enough.”

After all, January is time travel time. This is the only time we look back and forward, and really take stock of whether our lives are going in the right direction or not. Consider setting a new goal that is a little more creative or sweet than “losing weight”. Why not set a target number of books to read this year (Goodreads is a fun way to keep track and record your reviews)? Or try your hand at volunteering – not only will you make new friends and make a difference for the less fortunate, but you will feel so good about yourself that you will worry less about whether or not you have eaten too many cakes . this week.