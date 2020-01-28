The worst type of backyard barbecue, it comes as no surprise, is that hosted by an undercover Nazi, as evidenced by the new trailer for the next Amazon series produced by Jordan Peele, hunters.

The new clip – to be released during Super Bowl Sunday – centers on Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker), a chummy-looking suburb whose attempts to organize a summer party go south when a woman arrives, drop his pie and start yelling, “Nazi!” To him.

As the rest of the trailer teases, Simpson is part of a group of Nazis who secretly hid in America after World War II and began infiltrating the U.S. government.

hunters stars Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor who gathers a group of rags to help find and kill these infiltrated Nazis and thwart their conspiracy to form a fourth Reich.

The show was created by David Weil and also stars Tiffany Boone, Jerrika Hinton, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin, Ebony Obsidian, Julissa Bermudez and Henry Hunter Hall. The series will premiere on February 21 on Amazon Prime.