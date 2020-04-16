Don’t Fail for Shell’s New Climate Commitment

Photo: Getty

On Thursday, Shell released a pledge and hopes to reduce its carbon footprint to net-zero by 2050 in an attempt to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It says it will change its business to produce more clean energy and more biofuels (which are problematic), and help its customers, like large airlines, to reduce the impact of carbon. By 2035, it plans to reduce its net carbon footprint by 30 percent by 2035 and 65 percent by 2050, offsetting the rest to reach net-zero. Sounds good but totally inadequate.

Does this mean Shell will cease all other drilling for fossil fuels? No, of course not. Shell says that “society will continue to need some energy products that create emissions for the foreseeable future.” Of course, the climate crisis, which fossil fuels have largely created, threatens the very existence of human society. But don’t worry – Shell will be focused on good fossil fuel: natural gas!

As part of its announcement, the company called it “vital to building a sustainable future, especially in power generation.” It is true that natural gas emits less carbon than coal. But it always emits coal. In 2019, it has been the number one contributor to the growth of U.S. carbon emissions. When the gas infrastructure leaks, it also emits methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more powerful than coal in terms of global warming. This is a major problem – in fact, recent research has found that energy companies emit 25 to 40 percent more methane than previously thought. Yet Shell’s new commitment makes no mention of the problem of methane emissions.

The plan to cut carbon emissions is quite weak, as well. The company plans to offset its own carbon emissions by attracting them with new carbon capture and storage technologies. Unless these technologies have been demonstrated to work on a scale. There is also talk of using “natural solutions”, such as planting trees, which is not even large.

Make no mistake, trees are great, and tree planting will almost play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But forest offset programs can also be unfairly unfair by displacing people from their homes in order to make room for planting. Also, if Shell really cares about trees, shouldn’t he be drilling for oil drilling in the Amazon rain forest – one of the largest carbon peaks in the world? Shell executives know everything about drilling not looking at trees, right? These trees are cut down, destroying the homes of indigenous communities and rich ecosystems, biodiversity in the process.

The Company’s new climate commitment also excludes its “chemical” activity, which is a way of ignoring all plastics made from fossil fuel by-products. Energy giants like Shell are adding to their plastic output. If the growth trend continues through 2050, plastic makes up 20 percent of the world’s oil consumption, and conservative forecasts show that plastic production and incineration produces about 600 coal-fired plants. of greenhouse gases. Including plastic in its plan to reach net-zero is a huge plus.

There is a less complicated way for other oil companies to cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. If Shell really wants to become environmentally sustainable, they can simply stop producing fossil fuel-based energy. It is the single most important way to write global carbon emissions. Shell executives, once they’re ready to do it – even if it hurts your bottom line – then we can talk.

.