Don't expect Xbox Game Pass to increase subscription prices

The Xbox Game Pass was a fairly successful service for Microsoft. If you’re not familiar with the service, this subscription allows you to play a wide variety of video game titles on the Xbox One and PC platforms. And the best part is that Microsoft exclusive providers came across the subscription service during their launch dates. This makes this service a very desirable service for gamers who may not be able to buy every new game every month.

Since the games are also scattered from exclusive titles to titles from third-party providers, players have numerous game titles to choose from. The subscription includes two models that allow players to use either the subscription service on Xbox One or both the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms. This subscription can also cost as little as $ 9.99, which certainly attracts a lot of people who believe Microsoft will cut prices to attract subscribers before they push prices up.

This is not the case since Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently spoke about the Stevivor release. During the conversation, Phil Spencer spoke of the fact that the subscription service for Microsoft was very good and the subscriber base doubled compared to the previous year. With more and more people on board, Microsoft will appear to have no reason to stop player service or raise prices to ensure sustainability.

Again, Phil Spencer quickly dismissed rumors that Microsoft would raise prices. These prices don’t go anywhere, although you can expect some special offers from time to time. In fact, there have been offers in the past where new subscribers can join the service for just one dollar for their first month subscription. With this news now available online, more players may venture into the Xbox Game Pass service.

Source: Stevivor