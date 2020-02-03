Don’t expect an electric Aston Martin until 2025

But don’t worry: the DBX is still coming in. Image: Aston Martin

The fact that billionaire and official F1 dad Lawrence Stroll have bought a large part of Aston Martin does not mean that the company will suddenly heal all its wounds. Aston has spent more money than it should and a new owner largely translates into a new modus operandi. And that means reducing both the Lagonda and all potential electric vehicles until after 2025.

Aston CEO Andy Palmer said in an interview with Auto Express that the new ownership interest meant they had to reconsider some things:

It also meant a rearrangement of product priorities, in particular the planned launch of fully electric Lagonda models. “Our Lagonda strategy is not dead, it is just delayed,” Palmer told us. It has been pushed back after 2025, instead of the originally planned launch in 2022.

The fully electric Rapide E project – despite the expected deliveries this year – is also ‘paused’. The official line is that investments in electric vehicles are being postponed until after 2025, although Palmer is generally still optimistic about electrification: “All our vehicles will still show some form of electrification by the middle of the decade,” he said.

Frankly, that rapid change in Aston’s thinking shows how desperate it was to find some kind of financial support. The company had just pushed an electrically friendly setup to stop. Instead of aiming for an EV by 2022, Lawrence Stroll orders the company back to its supercar roots, telling them to build a Ferrari competitor instead.

Palmer confirmed to Auto Express that the brand’s hybrid V6 powertrain will be available in every mainstream model, and that certainly includes the DBX SUV, but it is rumored that even the Valhalla supercar will have the same engine.

In addition, the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro will certainly be released in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The Vantage is being re-launched with a roadster version. Special models such as the V12 Speedster and the Goldfinger DB5 Continuation are still on the horizon. And of course Aston Martin keeps appearing in F1, albeit with a new team.

That is another gear in this very confusing machine. Lawrence Stroll is the father of Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll and since 2017 he has been paying the bill to give Lance a place. Buying Aston Martin and exchanging the loyalty of the automaker for his son’s team seems to be a pretty important motivation for his bid.

The moral of the story here is that if you don’t like the direction of a car company, you just have to buy it! They cannot tell you ‘no’ if you are the one who finances their future!

Just be rich! That is it! That is the key to success in life!

.