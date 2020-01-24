Don't bury new Pirates general manager Ben Cherington based on boredom

“I am getting better.”

I had just opened a portal through which Ben cherington, the new general manager of the Pirates, could have opened a more visible path to the franchise than the Pittsburghers might appreciate. My question this Friday afternoon at PNC Park, at the opening of the annual PiratesFest, was the same as since the day it was wide on board: whether or not there is a difficult reconstruction in place, what is the plan ?

And he came back starting with those three blah words up there.

Here is the full exchange:

“Every type of resource you can imagine, be it time, energy or money, will get better,” he continued after these three words. “It’s not always a straight line, as we know. But every day in 2020, we’re going to spend it trying to improve ourselves. This can include player-related opportunities, which can include player acquisition, including the exchange of players at any given time, but this also includes many other activities such as working with the coaching group or our screening process – amateur, international, professional, etc. – throughout our baseball operations. “

Wait. I have to yawn before I finish typing this.

Okay, here’s the rest …

“I wouldn’t say we are focusing on something other than improving and working to build a winning team.”

Hm. Yeah. It was not going to work.

I tried harder with monitoring: what is the point of view, very specifically, on 2020?

“Excitement,” came that answer without hesitation. “The enthusiasm for the group of players we have. The enthusiasm for the opportunity to get to know them better and, hopefully, to help some of them to develop their game, to draw on their skills. And also , the excitement of looking for opportunities to add talent, whether at the major league level, through the project, internationally, you name it. “

Slight break. I would swear he grabbed it here was not what I was looking for at all.

“” We just focus on building a team that has the chance to play meaningful matches in September and October. And we will continue to move towards this. “

Still awake?

OK, that was on purpose. Normally, I don’t transcribe something so horrible, but it’s done this time for one purpose: because Cherington thinks so. And because it will not be legitimately baffled whether you or I are baffled by this.

There will be a reflex for many fans to hear / read the above and compare Cherington, again, to Neal Huntington. But what is becoming increasingly clear to me is that, unlike its predecessor, Cherington is comfortable with his convictions. And that, in itself, is a colossal difference.

When Cherington speaks, as dry as it sounds, he does so without any palpable defenses and with even fewer attempts to convince anyone of anything. He simply believes what he believes, he will strive to realize that belief and he will let the results generate all the excitement that may follow.

It’s not Huntington, my friends.

So what’s the plan?

Here are three key elements that I have been able to eliminate, from independent conversations with Cherington and several others in the Pirates hierarchy:

• Yes, Starling Marte will be traded, as I reported last November. It might not happen before the season, but it is by far the most likely scenario. Discussions are underway with several teams.

• Even if Marte is traded for leads, as I expect – hoping, in fact, given the desperate need for weapons with elite potential – it will not signal a brutal reconstruction. This will only infuse the talent system at the critical and most expensive position in the game. But the approach of 2020 and the current list will not change.

• A greater depth of field is already sought, as recognized by Cherington, and this is undoubtedly due to the imminent departure of Marte.

Beyond that … it’s actually about “getting better”.

There will be no wholesale delivery, as we’ve seen over the years in Miami and elsewhere, the kind that would even put Josh Bell and other young guys on the block, all destined for a tidal wave Talent perspective. There is no appetite for it in the front office, and it goes to the top. Not that Bob Nutting’s oversee baseball operations – luckily he never did – but he prefers not to see Bell, Bryan Reynolds, Kevin Newman, Mitch Keller scattered toward a goal that is a handful of years off. He prefers rather to build with this group.

I agree with that. All.

As long as the execution is there, of course.

It’s been my choice for a while, but the main concern was that Huntington, Kyle stark and the company was not fit to execute it and after the Chris Archer trade, did not deserve another chance.

Maybe Cherington will reap real rewards. And maybe if he does, no one will object to having to press the repeat button when he talks about it.

