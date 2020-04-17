Don’t book a summer vacation abroad because flights tend to stay grounded, warns the British Transport Secretary – The Scottish Sun

HOLIDAY MAKERS who want to book a summer vacation abroad have been warned to think again, because flights are likely to remain grounded, according to the UK Transport Secretary.

MP Grant Shapps warned that he would not “book summer vacation at this time” because the virus continued to spread.

Transportation Secretary Grant Schapps has warned against booking summer holidays abroad because flights are unlikely to recover anytime soon

He issued a warning after a rollover of a British lockdown, which will continue for another three weeks.

He said: “About travel advice – should you book your vacation? – Obviously people will want to see what the trajectory of the disease is in the next few weeks.

“I’m not going to book a summer vacation at this time, let’s talk like that.”

He added, on the topic of easyJet flying half-empty flights to continue social distance: “I think that is a case of catastrophic impact on flights from this virus with almost all flights having stopped which may not actually be the number of passengers, the load factor, will be very high in the first place that this will be the problem that I imagined. “

Airlines in the United Kingdom have everything except landing their fleet – easyJet planes no longer fly, while Ryanair and British Airways run very reduced services, with the rest of the flight mainly to save tourists from abroad.

The majority of scheduled flights have been grounded until at least mid-June

The normal scheduled route will not return until at least mid-June.

Earlier this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also warned against being too interested in booking a vacation this summer.

He told German Bild am Sonntag newspaper that he “would suggest waiting with such a plan”.

He added: “At present, no one can make reliable estimates for July and August. We need to learn to live with this virus for months, maybe until next year.”

When the virus is tracked, countries are forced to extend their flight ban – Greece has stopped all flights until mid-May, while Thailand bans tourists until the end of the month.

However, the ban is likely to continue into the summer months.

The tour operator instead launched their 2021 summer schedule far earlier than planned.

Jet2, easyJet and TUI are already offering cheap package deals next year – and we have collected some of the best in Greece, Spain and Turkey.

All of them are also protected by ATOL, meaning you will get your money back if the trip doesn’t work because of coronavirus.

Dominic Raab said the locking of the coronavirus will remain in effect for now and people should stay home this Bank Holiday weekend.