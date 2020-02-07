Don’t blame stagnant water for smell at Rideau’s LRT station, says expert

Standing water probably does not cause the foul odor of ‘rotten eggs’ that LRT drivers have attacked for more than a week, says an environmental engineer and groundwater expert.

The city of Ottawa and RTG have identified stagnant water as a suspected cause of the sulfur odor. LRT passengers say it differs from the familiar odor of waste water at the Parliament station.

But a prominent hydrology expert from Western University is not buying that theory.

“Water at that depth cannot stagnate. It is clearly a sort of mix of polluted water or something else that enters this area “and enters groundwater,” Slobodan Simonovic said.

“At that depth, the water is mixed with the soil and the soil usually has positive effects (by) cleaning the water.

“I can’t remember having read, heard or spoken to someone who would call something like that (stagnant water deep underground).”

The Rideau platform is 26.5 meters deep – the deepest of the Confederation line.

Deep springs are usually the best sources for clean drinking water, he noted, “because the water in the source is the water that comes through the soil, either through precipitation or through a nearby river or stream. If you go through the soil, if the path is longer, the water becomes cleaner. “

Soil “basically functions as a natural filter,” he said.

There are places where natural minerals in the soil mix with water and create the kind of water used in spas, Simonovic said. For example, Banff has hot springs with natural sulfur. But he said he would be “very suspicious” about the chance that this could happen at Rideau.

“I think there should be some sort of connection in the city with a drainage system” or buried waste.

The normal construction protocol would require a watertight exterior of the tunnel “and a pretty good drain around the tunnel is also done to divert water.”

A rotten egg odor is sometimes caused by hydrogen sulfide gas, although this has not been confirmed by the city. This can come from a natural gas field, where the acid gas is called, and also from decaying organic material. Hydrogen sulfide is heavier than air and tends to collect in underground spaces.

Allan Hubley, chairman of the transit committee, announced on Thursday afternoon that tests have shown that there is no danger to air quality.

Update on air quality at Rideau Station:

RTG has carried out air quality tests. There is no risk for our customers or employees. The results are shared with @ottawahealth and they have not expressed any concerns about the preliminary results. 2/2 #ottnews

– Allan Hubley (@ AllanHubley_23) February 6, 2020

However, riders are still not satisfied with what some call an overwhelming smell.

Of all the complaints about #OttawaLRT, I would not have believed a year ago: “LRT stinks! Literally smells bad” 🤦‍♂️

& I am sorry, I do not care that the stagnant water does not constitute a structural threat to the tunnel, our LRT tunnel / stations / trains must not stink 🙄

– (((b McPherson))) a 🚲’ng dad (@muddybike) February 6, 2020

This week a local historian raised another possibility: what if an old drainage ditch – which was very close to the modern Rideau station – releases the smell of old waste?

Andrew King followed the course of the ByWash – a ditch, and later an official sewer, that generally wound itself through the ByWard Market area to the north. An old Ottawa Citizen story called it a “stinky, beer-colored ditch” that was thought to spread cholera. It was covered to form a sewer in 1872, King said.

“It had dead animals and sewage and marsh water,” said King. Local meat packers threw carcasses in it.

This map from 1845 of downtown Ottawa shows large wetlands that had to be drained. The still marsh water was released through a lock gate, called the By Wash. Since covered and forgotten, it happens to run through what is now “RIDEAU STATION” (right on card) #TBT pic.twitter.com/KsBJv01xK7

– Andrew King (@twitandrewking) February 6, 2020

“So maybe there is a leftover sewer from the 1870s that is full of junk and … it is lying” and pollutes the ground near the station.

King is the author of Ottawa Rewind: A Book of Curios and Mysteries.

