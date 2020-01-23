Don't apologize for missing the gym

We are approaching the month of our resolutions for the new year 2020. How are you still kicking off the new year or have you hit a few hard spots?

Here’s the thing. You can slip from time to time, but there’s no reason why you can’t start all over again. It took some time for you to gain weight that you may want to lose. You cannot expect to lose everything overnight.

With that said, I know it’s part of the equation to make it to the gym, and sometimes it can be one of the first things we skip when our lives go crazy. We also know that the more we do it, it becomes a habit when we start something new, like going to the gym.

This is the kind of habit we want to keep. Whether we go to the gym or exercise at home, we may be afraid to do it, but we always feel better when we’re done. So it seems that we really shouldn’t have any excuses for skipping, but we do, boy.

In a recent survey here are some of our most commonly used “excuses” for skipping a workout. Have you ever used any

I’m too tired. (This is the number one excuse, but the worst one to use. We get energy from training. NEVER use it.)

I have other things to do. (What other things could be more important than your wellbeing?)

I just don’t want to go. (At least you’re honest)

I was late at work. (This may be true, but you can get a good workout in under 30 minutes)

I just want to come home (good, then training at home)

I can’t exercise now because I’ve eaten too much. (This is the exact reason why you need to exercise)

I feel dehydrated. (OK, take a bottle or two of water and go.)

I haven’t eaten enough to exercise. (OK, then grab a protein bar and go)

Have you ever used one of these excuses? Once or twice it can be fine and then back to the gym … don’t let excuses deter you from the healthy life you want.