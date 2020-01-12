Don't admit guilt, blame the United States instead

After initial disclaimers, faced with mounting evidence, Iran finally admitted that it had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week, killing all 176 people on board.

Following admission, Iranian protesters demanded that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei resign. “The commander-in-chief (Khamenei) resigns, resigns,” hundreds of people chanted on Saturday outside the Amir Kabir University in Tehran. Speaking of Tehran, Dorsa Jabbari told Al Jazeera: “There is a lot of anger. Iranians demand justice and responsibility. Many people, including the families of the victims, are in shock. They do not understand why their government would have lied to them for so long. “

There is also a lot of anger in Russia, but for an entirely different reason. Yuri Shvytkin, deputy head of the Defense Committee of the State Duma, criticized the position of the Iranian authorities, who admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.

Shvytkin told Russian radio Moscow Speaks that the Iranians should have blamed the United States for the incident. He said, “This was a missile strike by the United States, which means that Iran’s retaliation was unintentional. It is necessary to condemn both the actions of the United States and those of Iran regarding the downed plane. In the context of the events which have taken place, in the turmoil due to the insufficiency of professional actions and hasty decisions concerning the guidance and launching of a missile, it is theoretically possible to allow it. “

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov echoed the same position, saying, “The United States bears its share of responsibility for this tragedy,” saying that America creates conditions leading to wars all over the world.

Pushkov also threw a blow at Ukraine, saying that whenever Ukraine calls Iran’s actions irresponsible, it must be reminded not to close its airspace for the flight of the Malaysian Boeing MH17. The Russian senator complained fallaciously that Ukraine “still does not admit its fault” for not having closed Ukrainian airspace, “which is the reason for the crash of the Malaysian Boeing”.

In reality, it has been proven that Russia – not Ukraine – shot down the passenger plane over the Donbass, killing the 298 people on board.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a graduate of the FSB Academy, who is the first vice-chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Council of the Federation of the Russian Federation, also entrusted the responsibility for the downing of the passenger plane by Iran in the United States of America, blaming the United States for “having provoked a provocation which caused victims”, which began with the murder of Qassem Soleimani.

Some U.S. critics of the U.S. administration have made similar arguments, claiming that the shooting was the result of an artificial crisis created by President Donald Trump. But the Russians have gone much, much further.

In preparation for the admission of Iran, the Russian propagandists sought to release the Iranians from all responsibility. Various theories broadcast by the Kremlin-controlled Russian state television ranged from technological problems to the possibility of a terrorist act. The Russian Federal News Agency (RIA FAN) has pushed the boundaries even further, promoting an extravagant conspiracy theory that an American drone shot down the airliner.

RIA FAN is a known branch of the famous Russian troll factory known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA), under investigation by special adviser Robert Mueller for electoral interference in the United States. RIA FAN continues to operate various media businesses targeting the United States.

After spreading a conspiracy theory that blamed the United States for destroying the Ukrainian passenger plane, RIA FAN proudly reported what could be considered the result of its successful influence operation: “The Americans are convinced that the Boeing was shot down by the United States. “It is also quite possible that at least some of the comments allegedly posted by the Americans and referenced in the article actually represent the product of the work of the St. Petersburg troll factory.

Before the Iranian government pronounced on the tragedy, the Kremlin’s propagandists laid the groundwork for plausible denial for their allies. Appearing in a 60-minute news talk show produced by the Russian public television channel Rossiya-24, Dmitry Abzalov, president of the Center for Strategic Communications, ruled out any possibility that Iranian missiles could have shot down the plane Ukrainian line. He said if missile launches had taken place that night, photos and videos of the strikes “would have already been published on CNN and Fox News”. Abzalov said that any accusation against Iran was “nothing more than a provocation” by the United States. and the Iranian government’s willingness to hand over the “black boxes” to the Ukrainian authorities was further proof of Iran’s complete innocence.

During the state-run TV program 60 Minutes, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko claimed that the Ukrainian authorities’ allegations that the Russian-made Tor missile system was used to target the aircraft were nothing more than “russophobia” by the Ukrainian “scoundrels”.

Korochenko is editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, founder and director of the Center for Analysis of the World Arms Trade and member of the Public Council of the Russian Defense Ministry. He falsely claimed that Russian Tor systems “simply do not exist near the (Tehran) airport”. “There was no Tor system in the disaster area,” he said, saying that the blaming Iranians using the Russian Tor systems represented “info-wars” launched by the competitors of Russian arms dealers.

Korochenko then accused Ukraine – which lost 11 of its citizens in the downed airliner – of being untrustworthy, falsely complaining that it had never admitted “having shot down the Boeing MH-17 of Malaysia “, despite the overwhelming evidence that Russia was responsible for the incident. . He demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “punish and fire” his administrative officials who alleged that the Ukrainian airliner had been shot down by the Iranian army using Russian-made Tor systems – allegations that now found to be correct.

The 60-minute hosts and panelists gasped for accusing Ukraine of “irresponsibly spreading conspiracy theories”. Igor Morozov, Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education and Culture of the Council of the Russian Federation, complained that the allegations concerning the use by Iran of the Tor missile systems manufactured in Russia to shoot down the Ukrainian airliner was just fabrications, the result of “russophobia” and “information wars” going on against Russia.

No one knows more about information wars than the Kremlin, whose tactics often include spreading extravagant conspiracy theories. The Iranian government apparently took the Russian propagandists by surprise by finally opting to tell the truth.

