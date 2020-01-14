Donovan Mitchell's fourth quarter hike against Brooklyn Nets gives Utah Jazz a 10th straight win

BROOKLYN – You wouldn’t know if you only watched the fourth quarter of Utah Jazz 118-107’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, but Donovan Mitchell wasn’t himself when he entered Barclays Center grounds Tuesday evening.

He was still a little under the weather, but he felt better than he did on Sunday when he missed Jazz’s victory over the Wizards. Despite everything, there was something a little offbeat.

Mitchell’s shot didn’t fall, he didn’t have his usual rebound – failing on a dunk in the first half – he made things more difficult than necessary for himself and to top it all off, the New York native had butterflies before the match.

“I’m not going to lie, for some reason, I was a little nervous about starting the match,” he said. “Just being back home makes me a little nervous.”

“I’m not going to lie, for some reason, I was a little nervous to start the game. Just going home makes me a little nervous. – Donovan Mitchell

Those nerves stabilized in the fourth quarter and Mitchell scored 14 of his 25 points in the last six minutes of the game, kick-starting his development with a deep 3-point lead with 6:03 left.

The Nets had started to fight back after losing up to 20 points, drawing to close to Kyrie Irving’s performance at 32 points, but Mitchell and the rest of the Jazz were too much for the Nets.

“What you have seen tonight confirms their superb play recently,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “They were offense # 1 … and we never could find a way to stop them. It’s that simple.”

The Jazz took its double-digit winning streak Tuesday night in Brooklyn, defeating the Nets for their 10th consecutive win, the longest in that streak since the Jazz’s 11-game winning streak that began on January 24 2018.

To win, the Jazz had to find production elsewhere in the first three quarters when Mitchell was struggling to find its rhythm. Someone was going to have to take over. Enter Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert.

Ingles dominated from the bottom, taking what the defense gave him and going 6 out of 8 from 3 points. And, when the blow was not there, his reliable pick-and-roll partner, Gobert, was right next to him. The two combined for 49 points against the Nets in a night where Gobert’s defensive prowess was fully displayed.

“We were receiving contributions from a lot of guys,” said jazz head coach Quin Snyder after the game. “I thought Rudy was great, just a dominant performance from him at both ends of the floor. Joe obviously playing with Rudy and driving and making games, and Emmanuel (Mudiay) and Jordan (Clarkson) when they got into the game gave us big buckets. “

“They were scoring and we had to answer. Donovan made very big movements on the rim and finished. “- Quin Snyder

After the veteran Jazz Aussie and the Stifle Tower maintained control for the first 42 minutes, Mitchell entered and was dazzled to close the game.

As the Nets threw their final punches, most of which came from Irving who had 12 points in the fourth quarter, Mitchell seemed to respond to everyone.

“They were scoring and we had to respond,” said Snyder. “Donovan made some really big moves on the rim and finished.”

The Jazz will conclude their three-game road trip Thursday in New Orleans, the same place where they finished their last road trip with a 128-126 victory. This time, they will seek to match their streak of 2018 and secure their 11th consecutive victory.