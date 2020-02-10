Donohoe: Leo Varadkar will continue to be party leader

Fine Gael Paschal Donohoe said Leo Varadkar will continue to lead his party.

According to the party rules, Mr. Varadkar must take the lead for re-election.

The chairman of Fine Gael must submit to a vote of confidence by the parliamentary party if the party does not form or join a government after a general election.

If the leader does not reach a majority, he must resign.

Mr. Donohoe said to Pat Kenny: “I firmly believe that if Leo supports this process – which is a requirement of our party rules – Leo will continue as party leader.”

He also said he would “absolutely” support Mr. Varadkar.

“I think the insights we have from our reign and how we acted as a party are very profound.

“And I firmly believe that, as party leader, Leo will lead us to the next stage in our development – either in the government or, if it is not in the government, in the opposition.”

Donohoe also congratulated Sinn Féin on his election performance.

“Their performance today is exceptional in many ways – although the final verdict on the impact of Sinn Féin at this stage in Irish politics will of course depend on what they can actually do.”

Paschal Donohoe spoke to the media one day before the general election began. Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

He also said that government formation would be “demanding and complex”.

“But when we entered this similar phase, around 450,000 people voted for Fine Gael – and we want to offer them a voice while thinking about those who didn’t vote for us.”

“We are a center party, we believe that an economy can be made to work for everyone.

But for many who saw our performance in government and chose not to vote for us, they believed that we were a party to the status quo – and we need to think about it. “