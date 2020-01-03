Donnie Wahlberg leaves a $ 2,020 tip at IHOP to celebrate 2020

Loading...

Donnie Wahlberg is paying for it this year.

The former "New Kids on the Block" member began 2020 by surprising his waitress at an Illinois IHOP with a $ 2,020 tip on a $ 75.45 bill on New Year's Day.

"@Donniewahlberg starts 2020 as the incredible man he is," your wife Jenny McCarthy tweeted along with a picture of the receipt where Wahlberg wrote "Thank you Bethany," "Happy New Year" and "2020 Tip Challenge."

The lucky waitress, Bethany Provencher, expressed how grateful she was for the generosity of Wahlberg.

"I've loved Donnie all my life: I was a big fan of New Kids on the Block as a kid," Provencher told People. "I didn't want to scare myself at the table, so I went to the bathroom and got a little scared. I was like," Oh my God! "

She continued: “I served them the best I could do. He folded the receipt and gave it to me, and told me not to open it until he left. I said: ‘Well, thanks guys, come again. I'll take care of you again. "Then I open it and almost fell to the ground."

Provencher, 37, explained that Wahlberg's tip will help her take care of her family.

“I just started crying. I could not believe it. That is, who does that? It was a blessing, ”said the 25-year-old waitress. “I just moved to an apartment, I am a single mother, alone with my son. So I fight every day to make ends meet. And now I can buy furniture and put some money in the bank, and make sure my son is good. "

After receiving the tip, Provencher was surprised again when Wahlberg, 50, called her to the restaurant after he left.

“Donnie called me to the restaurant and I talked to him. I really wanted to thank him and Jenny because they don't even understand what they did for me, "he said." God put him there for a reason for me, and I know that … It's the best thing that ever happened to me. "

Wahlberg, who has left large tips in the past, has a special reason for doing so.

"My mother was waiting for tables and my father used to have bars for years," he wrote on Instagram in July 2017 after leaving a $ 2,000 tip for a $ 82.60 bill at Charlotte Waffle House. “Then, when I enter a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better think I treat them like queens! Thanks to the @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC team! ❤️ "

This is the first year in a decade that Wahlberg and McCarthy celebrated the new year at home in St. Charles instead of Times Square, where McCarthy co-hosted "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’s Eve" on ABC.

.