Donner struck: Christian applauded Green Suspension

Loading...

“Disappointing for Chris, but yes, it’s nice to see the authorities abide by the rules,” Christian said on Thursday.

When asked whether the tweet was Green, Christian replied that he would fight a few fights before the derby if he were to play Stars outfield star Glenn Maxwell.

Green, who pulled out of the Thunder team losing to the stars on Wednesday night, said he was “gutted” by the call, but had shown a perspective compared to the bushfires to make his suffering fade.

“Although the news about my action is disappointing, I respect the process and the results of the test,” he said on social media.

Perspective is a powerful thing with what’s currently happening in our country. With the help of my trainers, I will do everything I can to do what I love with ball in hand. “

Fellow Thunder spinner Arjun Nair had to throw last season, but has revised his action and played in all eight games this season.

Green can still play as a batsman in the BBL. According to the rules of the International Cricket Council, bowlers cannot extend their elbow joint more than 15 degrees once the arm is above shoulder height and the point at which the ball is released.

Nair said he was ready to help Green when asked, while Thunder coach Shane Bond expected Green to do what was required to come back. Green, a Twenty20 specialist, signed a six-year deal with the Twenty20 franchise on the eve of the season.

Loading

However, Green can still bowl in the Indian Premier League, where he has a deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Christian has more immediate concerns than the reigning captain of the Renegades about achieving a groundbreaking victory.

The Renegades made four changes, including the defeat of skipper Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson, a key fast bowler, on Australia’s one-day international tour of India.

The all-rounder Jack Wildermuth, the Paceman Joe Mennie, the batsman Tom Cooper and the fast South Australian Luke Robin are there.

The stars who fought the Renegades at the MCG on Saturday suffered an injury and lost Nic Maddinson to a shoulder problem.

Team Green has also lost Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa due to international commitments.

Melbourne Stars Squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nil, Ben Dunk, Sam Elliott, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall.

Melbourne renegades squad: Dan Christian (c), Cameron Boyce, Tom Cooper, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Samit Patel, Luke Robins, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth.

Jon Pierik is a cricket author for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.

Most seen in sports

Loading