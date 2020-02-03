Donnelly massacre: reflecting on the 140th anniversary of Lucan bloodshed

It is the hometown history, although a dark and horrific chapter, and the locals say that the Donnelly massacre in 1880 still serves as a lesson for communities today.

The knowledge of one of Canada’s most notorious unsolved murders – Tuesday is celebrating its 140th birthday – has been the subject of books, theater, even inspiration for a song by Stompin Tom Connors and a craft brewery in southwestern Ontario.

But for years local residents shunned the story, partly because descendants of those in the civilian crowd accused of furious attacks in the early hours of February 4, 1880 – who claimed the lives of five Donnelly’s family members – still lived there.

“You have to go through generations before people can fully understand and understand it, instead of sweeping it under the carpet,” said Lucan-Biddulph Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson.

“It’s a piece of history. As with any story, how do you make yourself better? You must learn from the lessons that history teaches you. “

It took years for the community to open a small museum that shared the story.

Family patriarch James Donnelly – a polarizing figure in town and once imprisoned for murdering a neighbor – and wife Johannah Donnelly were among the victims, along with two of their sons and a niece, all clubbed to death or shot.

Six men, including a police officer, were charged with the murders, but despite two consecutive trials, no one was ever convicted.

William Ryder is a family of men accused in the Donnelly family massacre in Lucan in 1880. He says that the oil lamp he is holding was placed in a window and lit on the night of the massacre to signal offenders that their plan to destroy the family went through. Photo shot in London on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

“For this to happen here, in the Ontario countryside, in the Canadian countryside, this is not a place where you would expect something like that to happen,” said Thomas Levesque, supervisor of the Lucan Area Heritage and the Donnelly Museum.

He described Donnelly’s massacre as an “open secret.”

“You didn’t talk about it in public because it was uncomfortable.”

The museum is celebrating its 25th birthday in June. And on Monday evening, Levesque will follow the path 140 years ago that bloody night was taken by a kind of neighborhood watch group founded by a Catholic priest. Men volunteered to maintain order in the city and to eradicate any rebellion, calling others to account for theft, cheating or other crimes.

Levesque will live the journey along the Roman line – named after the Irish Catholic immigrants, such as the Donnellies, who settled there – on Facebook as a nod to the anniversary of the massacre in 1880.

“It shows how far things have gone. It is really a fascinating way, without a central legal system that works now, that people would take matters into their own hands, “said Levesque of the alleged crowd.

He states that the Donnelly’s were scapegoats for many local problems because of their own problems.

“One of the most important things to remember about something like this is how fallible people can be and how easy it is for us to chase each other with fears. That is very relevant today, “Levesque said.

“The Donnellies were not fantastic people, but they were blamed for many things that were not necessarily their fault.”

Londoner William Ryder is a descendant of two people accused as members of the vigilante group who killed the Donnellies. He wants more social discussion and education about the families involved in the massacre, including his own.

He argues that just north of London the city was “back to normal” after the death of the five Donnellies, some of whom had a history.

He also thinks London and Lucan are not ‘doing justice’ to the story by capturing the Donnelly story as a broader tourist attraction, comparing the story with the reputation of Walt Disney.

“My father was born on the Roman line – he lived close to the railroad. My father lived there, grew up, and he didn’t even know where Donnelly owned it – nobody talked about it, it was all suppressed, “Ryder said.

He sees the story as a worthy museum, and wants other landmarks to emphasize the Donnelly connection, including the Middlesex County courthouse on Ridout Street in central London, where the trials took place. It was recently sold to a private developer.

Ryder is upset that the Donnelly massacre is often described as a remnant of religious feud in Ireland, and claims it is a home-grown story about enemies in small towns.

For Mayor Burghardt-Jesson, it still serves as a modern reminder.

“As a church leader, I would think if you see (you think) division in your community how you bridge those differences, bring people together, so you don’t have a Donnelly situation where there is so much hatred and bitterness and you can’t move forward. “

