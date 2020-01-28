Donegal All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone leaves football between the counties

Donegal senior football manager Declan Bonner has confirmed that Leo McLoone has made the decision to retire from inter-county football.

The Naomh Conaill club man informed Bonner of his decision at the end of last year, thereby ending an 11-year career with the senior footballers in the district.

McLoone made his Brian McIver debut in 2008 and won an All-Ireland medal in 2012 when Jim McGuinness’s Donegal team beat Mayo in the final.

The 31-year-old, who left the committee together with the recently retired Frank McGlynn, also won an impressive five Ulster senior medals with the Tír Conaill Men.

“Leo was a brilliant servant,” Bonner told Highland Radio. “[He’s been there for over a decade] and has collected a lot of titles along the way, numerous Ulster titles, an All-Ireland title.

“He was a real leader in the few years I had him. He was a real leader in the group, in the squad.

“He’s a big loss, no more than Frank, and we wish him all the best.”

Bonner pointed out that it was a decision that McLoone had considered for some time before deciding.

“We had a number of meetings in the fall and at that point he had indicated that he thought he would turn away from the region’s demands,” said Bonner.

“There is currently tremendous demand at this level and, as I said, he briefly confirmed over Christmas that he would not be coming back.

“He had a long campaign with Naomh Conaill in the Ulster Club Championship and a successful campaign with Naomh Conaill.

“Regarding the conditions of competition for Leo in 2019, he received an Ulster title and [in] Donegal another senior club title, and [he] was very unhappy in the Ulster campaign that they did not cross the finish line There.

“But he was a great player for Donegal, a really strong, strong player who could play in a number of positions and he will be a defeat for the group.”

McLoone was not involved in the Allianz League draw against Mayo this weekend.

Bonner and his team will be on the road this Sunday as they compete with the newly promoted Meath in Navan.