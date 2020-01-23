Done Deal - Another Celtic frills star is on loan

CELTIC have done their best to get rid of the key players around the club. It frees up team space and wages that help the club to maneuver a little easier on the transfer market.

Sinclair was the great one, who moved to Preston in the window earlier. Jack Hendry has been loaned to Melbourne while Lewis Morgan is waiting for the green light to begin his American adventure.

Eboue kouassi has now joined these guys to leave Celtic in January, anyway on a temporary basis.

The midfielder did not get any playing time under Neil Lennon, nor did he get a match under Brendan Rodgers – the man who brought him to the club.

Eboue has been lent on the Belgian side for the remainder of this campaign Genk – the club has confirmed.

The hope is that if he impresses, it can become a permanent deal. All the best for the rest of the season.