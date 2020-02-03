Donald Trump’s Super Bowl tweet wrongly congratulates Kansas

The Chiefs of Kansas City won the Super Bowl on Sunday and President Donald Trump quickly tweeted his congratulations to the “Great State of Kansas” with the big win.

The only problem? The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-20. It was the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Trump quickly removed the erroneous post, but of course screenshots remain forever.

To be honest, the people in Kansas were probably rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday, and there’s a Kansas City, Kansas. Kansas City of Missouri is even along the border with the state of Kansas. But the fact remains that the Kansas City that won the Super Bowl is in Missouri – a city named after the Kansas River.

This is amazing. Trump thinks the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in Kansas. Inscrutable ignorance of his own country. (He has since deleted this tweet.) Pic.twitter.com/3osc90sAhH

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 3 February 2020

Trump tried to go further from the shameful tweet by posting a corrected version of the Kansas City tweet moments later.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” it said. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true champions!”

