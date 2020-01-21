While the US Senate is launching the first 21st-century indictment trial of a US President – and only the third in the country’s history – Donald Trump’s defense team has provided new hints on how they want to block the Democrats case the president abused the power of his office. They plan to claim that “national security” prevents the evidence from being fully broadcast.

The meaningful phrase appears everywhere in the president’s defense and the government’s response to the accusations. As Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene of Axios said last weekend: “Trump officials say they feel particularly bullish about one important argument against calling in additional witness witnesses: it can jeopardize America’s national security.”

The lawyers and senate republicans of Trump have underlined that argument in the same way by insisting on a statement from the White House National Security Adviser, John Bolton, in a closed, secret setting – ensuring that his words at home are never directly audited being seen. Anonymous government officials told the Washington Post that “concerns about national security” would justify such a move. Similarly, House Imeachment Manager Adam Schiff, who also chairs the House Intelligence Committee, has made public a long-standing conflict with the National Security Agency, accusing him of wrongfully withholding documents and interceptions of critical evidence of deposition would contain.

It’s not hard to see why the president’s defenders lean so heavily on “national security” MacGuffin: that constitutional duty to protect the country is an area where American presidents have always had unique authority and discretion. Congress and the courts often both extend to the executive on such questions and traditionally offer the White House ample room to determine what protection deserves when it comes to national security secrets.

For scientists from presidential history, the Trump playbook and the argument to lean on concerns about “national security” may seem all too familiar. It is exactly how Richard Nixon tried to stop the Watergate investigation and prevent his now infamous Oval Office tires from ever being released.

Trump’s cry-wolf strategy seems just as likely to be a deception as the defense of Nixon.

Trump’s lawyers argue that any attempt by House impeachment and senate democrats to force additional testimony from witnesses – especially people like Bolton – would likely jeopardize the president’s ability to do his job daily . In fact, in describing their defense of the president, the Trump team directly quotes the 1970s defense of Nixon, and the US Supreme Court told Nixon that “courts have traditionally shown the greatest respect for presidential responsibilities” for foreign policy and national security.

What Trump’s lawyers obviously do not notice is that Nixon’s allegations of “national security” fell apart when his own accusation unfolded.

The “smoking gun” band of Nixon’s conversation on June 23, 1972 with the White House chief of staff, HR Haldeman – the band that fought Nixon the longest and most difficult to prevent release, and whose final unveiling in July 1974 was the collapse of his political support and his resignation – reveals Nixon’s first instincts to persuade the FBI to close its investigation into the Watergate burglary: tell them that the CIA is a matter of national security. Unfortunately for Nixon, the CIA was not prepared to play in the cover-up and the FBI was already following too many directions.

While Nixon and his allies failed in that first attempt to close the scandal, they spent the next two years arguing on some forum that national security concerns prevent a full and complete investigation.

While investigators came on the Oval Office tapes, Nixon’s lawyer, Charles Wright, told Judge John Sirica that one of the tapes that investigators wanted could never be released without causing serious damage to the country. “There is national security material that is so sensitive that [President Nixon] does not even feel the freedom to give me a clue as to its nature,” Wright told the judge.

