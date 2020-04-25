Donald Trump’s coronavirus whoppers: US president’s exciting statements

The biggest pandemic because the Spanish Flu is sweeping the world.

Virtually 200,000 people today are dead. Mass graves have been dug. A single-third of the world inhabitants is in lockdown. Economies are crashing. A recession, maybe even a despair, seems imminent.

And the President of the United States is suggesting that people today inject on their own with hand sanitiser.

Stanley Kubrick could not make this things up.

All through the unfolding crisis, which has now taken 50,000 American lives, Donald Trump has denied and made up healthcare tips seemingly on the fly.

As this large disaster has unfolded, it has been hard to keep up, so we’ve compiled a checklist of some of the wildest issues to come out of Mr Trump’s mouth.

Read through it and weep.

January 22

Trump seems on CNBA, and when questioned if he was worried the new coronavirus would become a pandemic he said: “No, not at all.”

“We have it absolutely below handle. It is a single human being coming in from China. We have it less than regulate. It is heading to be just fine.”

February 2

“We fairly substantially shut it down coming in from China.”

February 7 and February 19

Coronavirus would weaken “when we get into April, in the hotter weather conditions – that has a pretty unfavorable impact on that, and that variety of a virus.”

Health and fitness staff take a split from testing people in New York. Photo: Getty

February 25

“We are really close to a vaccine.”

(In several hours the White Residence claimed he was really referring to Ebola.)

February 26

“We’re going quite considerably down, not up” and “The 15 [cases] within a pair of times is heading to be down to near to zero.”

February 27

“One working day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

March 2

“You take a strong flu vaccine, you do not assume that could have an impact, or much of an effects, on corona?”

Industry experts react, in kind. “No” they reported.

Then: “A lot of factors are going on, a whole lot of incredibly remarkable factors are occurring and they are taking place extremely swiftly.”

Also March 2

Pharmaceutical providers are heading “to have vaccines, I imagine, rather soon.”

A vaccine is not predicted for 12 to 18 months. We have identified this due to the fact January.

March 9

“This blindsided the earth.”

March 13

Mr Trump said the Obama administration’s response to the H1N1 was: “a full scale catastrophe, with countless numbers dying, and nothing at all significant completed to correct the screening trouble, until now.”

But the truth of the matter is President Barak Obama declared a community health emergency two weeks following the initially US scenarios of Swine Flu. It took Mr Trump 7 months.

Tweet from @Daniel_Lewis3

March 17

“I’ve generally recognized this is a authentic – this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic lengthy right before it was named a pandemic … I have often considered it as very really serious.”

March 19

Mr Trump said the Foodstuff and Drug Administration had authorized the antimalarial drug chloroquine to handle COVID-19.

“Normally the Food and drug administration would acquire a very long time to approve a little something like that, and it is – it was accepted pretty, really speedily and it’s now approved by prescription,” he said.

The drug nevertheless required scientific screening.

April 21

Just after protesters collected in a handful of states to oppose social distancing, Mr Trump explained they were “doing social distancing” by themselves and “were all 6 toes apart.”

But in truth of the matter, protesters clogged the streets.

April 23

“And then I see the disinfectant exactly where it knocks it out in a person moment. Is there a way we can do anything like that by injection within or virtually a cleaning … it would be exciting to verify that,” Trump claimed.

“It appears exciting to me,” he extra.

He’s because claimed he was joking.