Donald Trump appeared in a number of television shows and films before becoming the third president ever indicted by the U.S. House of Representatives, but at least one of those appearances will appear to be lost to Canadian television history.

Trump had a brief appearance in Home Alone 2, a remarkable Christmas film that is often broadcast on television during the Christmas season. But in Canada, Trump's conversation with Macaulay Culkins Kevin McCallister was not broadcast on the public network this year. At least a few people noticed and it became news in America that CBC needed to explain why Trump was left out, but not before the President tweeted about it.

Trump tweeted about what the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had to say about its own show, and told a spokesman that the Home Alone 2 edition that aired this week was first airing in 2014.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson confirmed on Thursday that Trump's scene and others were cut out of the film five years ago to make way for advertising.

"As is often the case with feature films that have been adapted for television, Home Alone 2 has been cut for the time," said Thompson. “The Donald Trump scene was one of several that were cut out of the film, since none of them were an integral part of the plot. These changes occurred in 2014 when we first purchased the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president. "

According to Thompson, a total of eight minutes were cut from the film. He said it was too early to decide whether CBC would air the film again in the next holiday season and whether Trump's scene would be resumed if it did.

In other words, it wasn't a functional scene in a movie that didn't fit perfectly in a broadcast window – after all, it had nothing to do with pigeons – and so it ended up on the floor of the editing room. And as CBC's own news channel reported on Thursday, the step was well before Trump was the Republican presidential candidate.

That didn't stop Trump from tweeting about the perceived lightness on Thursday. He blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the cut, which brought him to the credits of Home Alone 2, but which was nowhere to be seen in the film itself.

The non-controversy has given many reasons to blame CBC for one thing or another, but given the “joke,” it's unclear whether Trump is really upset about it or whether he saw the CBC's explanation of why the scene almost was cut off five years ago. Anyway, it wasn't Culkin's favorite house anyway.

