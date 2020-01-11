Donald Trump weighed in on Harry and Meghan's announcement, so there is that

Loading...

“I don’t think it should happen”

This week, Harry and Meghan announced that they are leaving the post of “senior royals”, and that’s about everyone everyone has been talking about since.

The couple posted a statement on their Instagram account, @sussexroyal, announcing their decision to take more space in the back and share their time between the UK and North America, as well as work to be ” financially independent ”.

The couple would not have consulted the queen before making the announcement.

“After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the UK and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all concerned. Until then, please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. »- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A source told PA that talks to sort out the couple’s new roles “are progressing well” and should, hopefully, be concluded “as soon as possible,” reports the BBC.

As with any important news, the world and his wife have an opinion on the decision of the Duke and Duchess – including the 45th President of the United States.

In a recent Fox interview, Donald Trump was invited to share his thoughts on the news, calling it “sad” for the queen.

“I think it’s sad. I do. I think it’s sad, ”said the president about the latest news. “(The Queen is) a great woman. She never made a mistake if you look. I mean, she had a perfect time. “

When asked if Meghan and Harry should rethink their decision, Trump replied, “I don’t want to go into detail, but I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think it should happen to him. “

