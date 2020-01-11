Donald Trump tweets lies accusing Democrats of defending Qassem Soleimani

Loading...

President Donald Trump concocted a blatant lie in a tweet on Saturday morning accusing the Democrats of “defending the life of Qassem Soleimani” which he called “one of the worst terrorists in history”.

There is no evidence that Democrats made such a defense. After Trump’s ally, Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) made a similar statement earlier this week, he apologized soon after.

Writing on Twitter, the president asked, “Where have the left radicals gone, do nothing to the Democrats after spending the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani,” adding, “He was also looking to do great damage in the future! “The Dems are” rambling “.”

Earlier in the week, Nikki Haley, former Trump ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News that the Democrats “mourn” the loss of the Iranian general. When she insisted on what she meant, she doubled.

“Mourning comes in many forms,” ​​said Haley’s office in a statement. “We must not literally cry on the coffin like Ayatollah (Ali) Khamenei. The main democrats aggressively maintain that we would be better if Qassem Suleimani was still alive today. It is really mourning his death.”

Democratic presidential candidates have been clear about the legacy of Soleimani. “No American will mourn the death of Qassem Soleimani,” said Democratic presidential hope and former vice president Joe Biden. “He deserved to be brought to justice.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Also called the Iranian general “murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, including hundreds of Americans,” even as she questioned the strategic rationale behind the moment of the strike that brought him out.

The false truth follows an avalanche of other eyebrow-raising statements by the president. On Friday, he said four embassies were under threat from Iran. But, as the Washington Post reported, “this was at odds with the intelligence assessments of senior officials.”

The Trump administration is under increasing pressure to provide concrete evidence of the “imminent threat” that led them to eliminate Soleimani, the head of the elite Iranian force Quds.

