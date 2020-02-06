Donald Trump trademark impeachment proceedings “evil and corrupt”

United States President Donald Trump held up a copy of the Washington Post entitled “Trump acquitted” before targeting his political rivals in a White House speech.

He called a three-year “witch hunt” against him “a very unfair situation” and added: “It was bad, it was corrupt, it was dirty police officers.”

The president spoke a day after it was cleared the prosecution in the U.S. Senate.

Speaking about the “witch hunt” that started in the early days of his presidency, Mr. Trump said, “We went through Russia, Russia, Russia … it was all doomed.”

He also thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who had assisted him in impeaching charges.

Trump also called Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who had brought charges against the president, a “terrible person”, and doubted her claims that she was praying for him.

He also called Adam Schiff, the head of the impeachment proceedings, a “malicious, terrible person”.

He later referred to this “beautiful word” called “total acquittal”.

Speaking about the time he was charged with impeachment, Trump said, “I just want to apologize to my family for doing a wrong, lazy deal with some very bad and sick people.”

US President Donald Trump gestures while he speaks at the White House in Washington as First Lady Melania Trump watches Image: Evan Vucci / AP / Press Association Images

US First Lady Melania Trump was present with the daughter of President Ivanka and his sons.

Ivanka got up and hugged her father when his speech ended.

The President spoke after targeting those who tried to remove him from office in a separate speech.

At the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Mr. Trump said, “As everyone knows, my family, our great country, and your President have been through a terrible test by some very dishonest and corrupt people.”

He spoke of a stage at which leaders of Congress joined him, including the spokeswoman for the Democratic House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge against him.

Mr. Trump, who triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with “acquitted” headlines, continued: “They have done everything possible to destroy us and to hurt our nation very much.”

In an obvious reference to Republican Senator Mitt Romney, the only one who voted in favor of Mr. Trump’s dismissal, he said, “I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they think is wrong.”

In a reference to Ms. Pelosi, he said, “I also don’t like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when you know it’s not.”

Mr. Trump was acquitted by the Senate for hindering Congress and misusing the power of his office as President on Wednesday.

The vote ended the third impeachment lawsuit against the President in US history, which has bitterly divided the country and is about to begin its re-election campaign as President.