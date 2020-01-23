Donald Trump sets the record for tweets when impeachment begins on day two

President Donald Trump has set a presidential record for activities on his favorite social media platform. He tweeted and tweeted more than 130 times about his impeachment process against the U.S. Senate, the Democrats who want to replace him, and more.

On Wednesday at 4:25 p.m. (Washington time), Mr. Trump had worked through his previous record of 123 Twitter posts on a day he was a little over, according to Factba.se, a service that collects and analyzes data on his Twitter posts a month ago had presidency ended.

Trump’s previous record for one-day tweets during his time in the White House was set on December 12, 2019, the day the House Justice Committee opened its marathon session to approve two impeachment proceedings against the president.

And for your information, we have a recording on @realDonaldTrump from 4:25 p.m. Most of his presidency’s tweets are counted at 125. Most retweets ever at 110 and counting. End the record of 2015… pic.twitter.com/V9hLmN2lEu

– Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

According to Factba.se, Trump set his tweet record with 161 jobs the day before he took office in January 2015. Most of his tweet that day was devoted to plugging in his reality TV show.

Mr. Trump started his Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) and worked out 41 tweets between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. (local time).

He spent most of the day returning to Washington with Air Force One – where the media contingent reported that televisions showed Fox News for much of the flight. The network brought with it the first day of the opening disputes of the impeachment authorities, which were the subject of most of the president’s tweets.

The vast majority of his postings to his more than 71 million followers were retweets from news, videos, and images from Republican politicians and other supporters who harassed Democrats.

True! https://t.co/VRyCRDe7Ua

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

The barrage included numerous arson attacks against Adam Schiff, one of the House Democrats impeachment officials, and a retweet of a provocative picture of the White House social media director, Dan Scavino, showing Mr. Trump in front of a fiery scene that symbolizes the burning of the “deep.” state. “

Democrats are expected to continue their opening arguments in the Trump trial until Friday (local time). The defense of the White House will follow.

-with AAP