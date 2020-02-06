Welcome to a dark day in the modern American experiment with democracy. Although he became the first president to ever receive votes from both parties to condemn him and put him out of office in an accusation trial, President Donald Trump today woke up unharmed in the White House.

Senator Susan Collins justified her vote to acquit the president on Tuesday by saying she hopes that the Trump trial has learned a “lesson,” but it is clear from the president’s words and actions that the opposite is true. After he has come out of a criminal probe and political accusation unharmed, there is no one left to stop him. Today marks the day when the worst – and least democratic – impulses from Donald Trump are unofficially released.

Trump survived the Mueller investigation and a damning report of corruption and attempted abuse of power that would have destroyed a normal presidential administration. When the day after Congress made it clear that it would not follow Mueller’s findings, Trump answered the phone, called the President of Ukraine, and asked him for a “favor”: investigating the family of his political rival Joe Biden.

The news of that actual abuse of power hit five months of hearings with accusations, two articles of accusation with indictment for high crimes and crimes by the president, and a joke of a process in which the senate controlled by the republicans made every effort to prevent that they came face-to-face with the evidence and legality of the president’s crimes. And yet even his own party, deep down, knows that the President’s actions were wrong.

“The President is guilty of a terrible abuse of public trust,” GOP Senator Mitt Romney said Wednesday when he announced he would make the two-party conviction. “It was a blatant attack on our electoral rights, our national security interests and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep himself in office is perhaps the most gross and destructive violation of someone’s oath of office that I can imagine. “

And yet, hours later, the room of majority leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the president and chose to be known – vote by vote, 51 times – as an accessory to Donald Trump’s abuse of the US rule of law.

That brings us to today.

Donald Trump is unleashed and uncontrolled today.

Today there are 10 months left in an election that the President now knows he can do practically nothing that would lead to his resignation. The Ministry of Justice claims that Trump cannot be criminally accused while president, and the GOP has made it clear that their ultimate test this year is to “let voters decide.” That combination leaves no room for accountability. The House could very well continue to investigate Trump’s various crimes starting today – perhaps by calling John Bolton – but Donald Trump knows that, as Axios ’Jonathan Swan reported this week, borderline is invincible.

The result is that Donald Trump can apparently do anything he wants to harness, influence or invite foreign powers to tinker with the integrity of the elections that will determine his destiny. And he can do it all with the full powers of the presidency.

Trump has long been aware of his Teflon character. “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose voters,” he said famously in January 2016. Even then, he pulled the wool over the eyes of America: those comments came the same month was Michael Cohen – unknown to voters – busy working to organize meetings with Vladimir Putin on the Trump Tower Moscow project.

More recently, Trump’s accusation lawyers argued that he could hand over Alaska to Vladimir Putin without repercussions outside of election day. “Suppose Putin decides to” conquer “Alaska again, just as he” recaptured Crimea, “Dershowitz wrote in 2018, a year and a half before officially joining Trump’s legal team.” Suppose further that a president allows him to because he believed that Russia has a legitimate claim on “his” original territory. “Even that wholesaler that waives the sovereignty of the United States, Dershowitz said, would not constitute an unassailable judgment crime.

